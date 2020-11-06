Women's T20 Challenge: Sophie Ecclestone spins Trailblazers to 9-wicket win over Velocity

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone grabbed four wickets for just nine runs in a sensational bowling display to help Trailblazers beat Velocity by nine wickets in their Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday. Englishwoman Ecclestone, ranked No. 1 in the ICC T20 rankings, was well-supported by veteran Jhulan Goswami (2-13) and Rajeshwari Gaekawad (2-13) as Trailblazers dismissed Velocity in 15.1 overs.

Trailblazers then chased down the modest target of 48 in just 7.5 overs with opener Deandra Dottin and Richa Ghosh remaining not out on 29 and 13 respectively. Despite their win against Supernovas on Wednesday, Velocity's net run rate would take a beating after Thursday's loss and that could hit them hard. It was, however, a quiet start in the run chase for the Trailblazers as the Velocity bowlers denied them any loose balls. Dottin and captain Smriti Mandhana (6) were finding hard to get the boundaries.

Mandhana finally went for the aerial route but perished in the process. The Trailblazers were 28 for one at the end of Powerplay and they ended the match in quick time with Ghosh hitting a six to take her side to victory. Earlier, Ecclestone's sensational four-wicket haul helped Trailblazer dismiss Velocity for a paltry score.

Ecclestone relentlessly attacked the stumps with her sliders to end with dream figures of 4 for 9 in 3.1 overs.

Velocity, who beat Supernovas in the event opener on Wednesday, put up a poor batting display with left-arm spin duo of Ecclestone and Gaekawad wreaking havoc. The innings folded up in 15.1 overs. Only three of the Velocity batters could reach double digits.

