Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas lose to Velocity thanks to Sune Luus

Velocity's Sune Luus en route her 21-ball 37 not out against Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium yesterday. Pic/IPL; BCCI

South African Sune Luus conjured up an unbeaten 37 under pressure as Velocity overcame a jittery start to stun defending champions Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Chasing a modest 127, Velocity were 38 for three inside nine overs but Luus took them over the line with her calm-headed 37-run knock that came off 21 balls with four fours and a six.

Luus also shared a crucial 51-run stand with Sushma Verma (34) to repair the innings after the early setbacks. The Velocity bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht (3-22) had restricted Supernovas to 126-8 after electing to bowl. South African medium pacer Ayabonga Khaka (2-27) gave Supernovas the perfect start dismissing both the openers, Dani Wyatt (0) and supremely-talented Shafali Verma (17).

Shafali lit up the modest chase smashing a hat-trick of boundaries against Khaka. But Khaka bounced back to dismiss the talented Indian batter after she flicked one straight to deep midwicket.

Skipper Mithali Raj then fell victim to Siriwardene after a sluggish seven from 19 balls as it was left for Veda Krishnamurthy (29) and Sushma to keep them in hunt.

