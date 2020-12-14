Worship Khanna on shooting for a erotic episode

Actor Worship Khanna who has last seen in the television show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, reveals about being nervous shooting for an erotic episode.

He says, "I was totally nervous as this is the very first time I'm doing this in my acting career. My onscreen image till date was that of a cute, funny, or say, jovial person. But I wanted to move on and get a makeover. Everybody knows me for my funny roles I mostly acted in various TV shows. I wanted to present a new me to my audience. And I'm literally waiting for their feedback."

The actor wants to do challenging roles. He shares, "Being an actor I wish to play challenging roles and want to explore every genre. I wish to keep myself open to experiment with a variety of characters rather than getting type-cast. Moreover, web series and OTT platforms are streaming in the limelight these days. So I planned to go with the trend and maybe this is the right time to show my versatility"

The actor adds being blessed to work with the makers of his upcoming projects. "I feel the romantic and erotic scenes, I did are much better and decent than other ones. The makers helped me a lot to find my comparability during shoots and I'm thankful to them for their efforts for adding beauty in each and every scene to look beautiful being erotic."

Khanna, is known for featuring in television shows like Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Sethji, Ishq Subhan Allah among others.

