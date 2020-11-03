'Wrap for me on the Italian schedule of Radhe Shyam,' says Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde arrives in Mumbai from Italy after wrapping up Radhe Shyam in Italy. Picture courtesy/Yogen Shah

After having successfully and safely completing the Italy schedule, the team of Radhe Shyam will soon start their new schedule. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Pooja took to her social media and wrote, "Yup! And so it was a wrap for me on the Italian schedule of Radhe Shyam. Kudos to the team for pulling this off successfully. See you in Hyd @actorprabhas." (sic)

Pooja's first look as Prerana from Radhe Shyam was highly loved by all. We eagerly await for Pan India actor Prabhas and Pooja's chemistry to unfold on the celluloid.

With a very powerful trajectory of films in her kitty, Pooja is all set to leave the fans impressed with her varied roles. Fans can't wait as to what the powerhouse has in store for them.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Pooja will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh. She is also the leading lady of Salman Khan starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

