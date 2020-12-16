Yuvraj Singh, S Sreesanth in probables for Mushtaq Ali T20

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth Tuesday moved closer to a return to competitive cricket after being named in a 26-strong probables list by Kerala for the upcoming Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh is set to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket again after being named in Punjab's list of probables.

The 37-year-old Sreesanth, who was banned by the BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the IPL, features alongside Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthaapa and Basil Thampi among others.

The T20 tournament is scheduled to begin on January 2. His ban ended in September this year. The pacer, who last represented India in 2011, will take part in a preparatory camp to be held here from December 20 to 30, sources said.

Sreesanth, who was part of the triumphant Indian squads in the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup, was earlier named in one of the squads for a local T20 tournament to be conducted by Kerala Cricket Association in Alappuzha from December 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the domestic season being delayed and the T20 tournament will mark the start of the 2020-21 season.

