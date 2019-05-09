Zayn Malik sings A whole new world for Aladdin
Singer Zayn Malik has sung "A whole new world" for the live-action movie version of Disney classic "Aladdin", and fans want him as hero
Disney have released a new cover version of the iconic song "A whole new world", performed by Zayn and Zhavia Ward.
The track is due to play over the end titles according to the video on VEVO, so does not feature during the film, reports mirror.co.uk.
The music video depicts Zayn and Zhavia looking wistful in a number of moodily lit locations, but never actually sharing a scene together.
It got a big reaction on social media. Most fans on Twitter adored the version and even liked the idea of Zayn playing Aladdin himself.
One fan said: "Zayn should've been given the Aladdin role, I said what I said"
Another commented: "They should've just made Zayn Aladdin but whatever."
