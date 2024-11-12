Archana Puran Singh left fans in awe after she shared an adorable video featuring her 94-year-old mother taking a ferry ride to meet her grandchildren.

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Archana Puran Singh shares 'aww-some' clip of her 94-year-old mother taking a ferry trip x 00:00

Archana Puran Singh left fans in awe after she shared an adorable video featuring her 94-year-old mother taking a ferry ride to meet her grandchildren.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the actress dropped a video that showed her mother's excitement as she makes the long journey, despite her age-related difficulties. In the caption, Archana wrote about her mother's strength and her son's bond with his grandmother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

She wrote, "PART 1: My mom. 94... and still going strong. Our parents were doing something right that we don't do nowadays, but looking at @ayushmaansethi, it seems I did something right too! Ayush held the hand of 'Nani' in childhood and did not leave her till today."

In the video, Archana gives a live commentary, sharing how her mother had expressed a strong desire to visit her family. She says, "My mother, who is 94 years old, is telling me that she wants to meet her family and grandchildren, so we took her by ferry. She is so excited to meet her grand- and great-grandchildren."

Archana Puran Singh, a well-known figure in Bollywood and television, has acted in popular films like Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Mohabbatein. She married actor Parmeet Sethi in 1992, and the couple has two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever