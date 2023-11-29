Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about returning to the prestigious film festival, IFFI 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana. Pic/Yogen Shah

Ayushmann Khurrana on IFFI 2023: Film festival and this place is best thing

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa on Tuesday about the collaboration between the film festival and Goa.

Interacting with media, Ayushmann said, "Always fun and collaboration between film festivals, and this place is the best thing because it is creative and when you do creative stuff, a place like Goa is perfect for it."

"It is my 3rd and 4th time attending the festival and this is the 54th. This is one of the oldest and most credible film festivals in India and I think it is a package that is very credible," he added.

Ayushmann delivered an introductory speech when screen legend and producer Michael Douglas was on Tuesday conferred with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

The veteran actor, who headlined several Hollywood hits such as 'The Ghost and the Darkness', 'Fatal Attraction', 'Wall Street' and 'A Perfect Murder', among many others, was honoured for his remarkable contributions to the world of filmmaking.

The actor received a standing ovation from the audience as he stepped up to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant conferred the award on the legendary actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'Dream Girl 2'. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It traces the journey of a small-town boy, Karam (played by Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously.

