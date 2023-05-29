IIFA 2023: Rakhi Sawant scares Sara Ali Khan in the washroom wearing similar dress, watch video!

On Monday, Sara Ali Khan dropped a hilarious video where she can be seen shaking a leg with Rakhi Sawant on the song, 'Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega' from her upcoming movie, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are leaving no stone unturned in promoting their upcoming movie, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. From visiting different parts of the country to collabing with popular social media influencers, Vicky and Sara are doing it all!

For the unversed, Vicky and Sara, who are going to share the screen space in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' for the first time, recently attended the IIFA Awards 2023 together in Abu Dhabi.

After Vicky Kaushal kicked-up a massive storm on social media for his viral video where he was seen getting pushed aside by Salman Khan's bodyguard, now his leading lady, Sara Ali Khan is making waves for her latest video featuring none other than, Rakhi Sawant.

Twinning in red, the video shows Sara and Rakhi engaging in a funny banter over their similar-looking gowns before they groove to film's latest track, 'Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega'.

The hilarious video which is shot inside a washroom during the IIFA Awards 2023, also shows Rakhi attempting to lift the 'Kedarnath' star and both bursting out in laughter as they seem to fall.

The gorgeous goofball who is popular for her rhyming poetries and caption game, while sharing her video with Rakhi Sawant wrote, Red Hot Chilly. Jab Somya Rakhi ji se Mili".

Sara's latest video with Rakhi has left netizens in splits. Reacting to the video a user wrote, "I just love that this entire sequence has been shot in a washroom". "This crossover was much needed", wrote another one. "A collab never expected", read another comment.

Talking about the peppy track, 'Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega' is composed by Sachin-Jigar, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Himesh Reshammiya. It is the third song to have been released from the album after the two romantic tracks 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' and 'Tere Vaaste'.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' will hit theatres on June 2.