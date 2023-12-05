Breaking News
Cyclone Michaung: Five killed in Chennai amid heavy rain; airfield closed till morning
Gokhale Bridge: Girder installation for first phase has been completed, says BMC
Dr BR Ambedkar death anniversary: CR to run special trains, extra services
Mumbai: Four held with 60 gm mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: 50-year-old man held for flashing minor girls in Kandivali
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > This exhibition blends folk traditions with cultural myths and narratives

This exhibition blends folk traditions with cultural myths and narratives

Updated on: 05 December,2023 01:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Guide Team |

Top

A week-long exhibition blends the Kalamkari tradition with Indian mythos for a new visual narrative

This exhibition blends folk traditions with cultural myths and narratives

Kanan Khant (left) guides a guest at an earlier exhibition

Listen to this article
This exhibition blends folk traditions with cultural myths and narratives
x
00:00

Seeking new stories is a constant drive that keeps artists going. Artist Kanan Khant’s ongoing exhibition, Maya2, at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery dives deep into an indigenous folk tradition and blends it with cultural myths and narratives to find a novel expression. Having worked in the digital realm, Khant’s turn to the indigenous art form is a departure from her mixed-media explorations, and an attempt to encourage and continue the age-old Indian tradition of art.


Inspired by the Kalamkari tradition, the works pay homage to Indian artisans, particularly women. Khant’s artworks fuse concepts and icons of femininity, spirituality and mythology in the Indian tradition. Stories of Radha, Krishna and the Buddha come to life in their visual form. The showcase is also a sequel to the artist’s previous success at the Jehangir Art Gallery back in 2021. 


Having exhibited her works at the World Art Dubai in May this year, the artist returns to the city with a very Indian perspective. 


On December 4 to 9; 11 am to 7 pm 
At Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point. 
Log on to kamalnayanbajajartgallery.com
Free

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide mumbai nariman point

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK