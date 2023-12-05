A week-long exhibition blends the Kalamkari tradition with Indian mythos for a new visual narrative

Kanan Khant (left) guides a guest at an earlier exhibition

Listen to this article This exhibition blends folk traditions with cultural myths and narratives x 00:00

Seeking new stories is a constant drive that keeps artists going. Artist Kanan Khant’s ongoing exhibition, Maya2, at the Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery dives deep into an indigenous folk tradition and blends it with cultural myths and narratives to find a novel expression. Having worked in the digital realm, Khant’s turn to the indigenous art form is a departure from her mixed-media explorations, and an attempt to encourage and continue the age-old Indian tradition of art.

Inspired by the Kalamkari tradition, the works pay homage to Indian artisans, particularly women. Khant’s artworks fuse concepts and icons of femininity, spirituality and mythology in the Indian tradition. Stories of Radha, Krishna and the Buddha come to life in their visual form. The showcase is also a sequel to the artist’s previous success at the Jehangir Art Gallery back in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having exhibited her works at the World Art Dubai in May this year, the artist returns to the city with a very Indian perspective.

On December 4 to 9; 11 am to 7 pm

At Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Bajaj Bhavan, Nariman Point.

Log on to kamalnayanbajajartgallery.com

Free