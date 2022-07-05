Maharashtra rains: Over 3,500 people shifted to safety, says Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Many parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday

Eknath Shinde at BMC HQ with officials on Tuesday, Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reviewed the rain situation and said over 3,500 persons were shifted to safer places from flood prone and vulnerable spots across the state. Shinde was speaking to the press after a visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster control room in the metropolis, the PTI reported.

Many parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rains since Monday. Waterlogging in several areas of the city and the level of some rivers rising rapidly have been reported.

According to the PTI, During his visit to the BMC headquarters a day after winning the floor test in the Assembly, Shinde told reporters he had spoken to the collectors of Raigad, Ratnagiri and some other districts for which the India Meteorological Department had issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts predicting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Authorities have been directed to shift people from spots that are vulnerable to landslides so as to avoid loss of lives, he said.

The MeT department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

(with PTI Inputs)