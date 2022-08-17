Mumbai Crime: Ambani hoaxer in police custody; cops concerned over use of ‘Afzal’

Defence lawyer for Bhumik urged court to consider his medical condition; at custody hearing, cops cite similar cases filed against him, say need to check any terror link

Vishnu Bhumik is escorted in a police van, on Monday

The 57-year-old man arrested for making threat calls to industrialist and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani has been remanded in police custody till August 20. D B Marg police, while seeking his custody at the Killa court, cited the serious security issue over the calls made by the accused, Vishnu Bhumik, and the need to verify if he has links with any terror organisation. Police officers have also expressed concerns over Bhumik using the name Afzal, which refers to 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, while making the threat call.

The defence lawyer who appeared for Bhumik told the court that the accused is mentally ill and has a certificate issued by a hospital in 2021 for the same. The lawyer said Bhumik has no links with any terror organisation and added that he had not threatened Ambani directly, but called on a number which is available publicly. In view of these submissions, the lawyer urged the court to consider his medical condition.

The prosecution lawyer, for the Mumbai police, said, “If he is mentally ill, how did he make nine calls within a span of 40 minutes?” Citing that there were similar cases filed against Bhumik earlier, the prosecution lawyer said, “We have to verify if he has links with any terror outfit. Also, the mobile used in making calls needs to be examined thoroughly in front of him.”

“We have got his custody and we will find out the motive behind making the threat call,” said an officer. On the use of the name Afzal, sources in the police department told mid-day that when asked why he used that particular name, Bhumik gave different answers. “Some times it appears that he has sympathy for the convicted terrorist and sometimes he talks against Afzal Guru which shows his anger,” the officer said.

30

Day in August till when Bhumik is sent to custody

