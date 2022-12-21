Mumbai Police register non-cognisable offence against ex-Shiv Sena MP, three others for assaulting govt officer

No FIR has been registered yet and an investigation is on into the matter

Mumbai Police have registered a non-cognisable offence against former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsule and three of his associates for allegedly assaulting a government officer, a police official said on Wednesday.

No FIR has been registered yet and an investigation is on into the matter, he said.

In the case of a non-cognisable offence, the police cannot arrest the accused without a warrant as well as cannot start an investigation without the permission of court.

The complainant, Mehboob Khan Pathan (58), who is the vice chairman of the Maharashtra Mantralaya Co-operative Credit Society, alleged that Adsule along with three associates reached his office on Tuesday afternoon and sought the appointment of two persons as directors on the board of the credit society.

Pathan asked him to wait for six months.

Adsule then allegedly asked Pathan to collect Rs 45 from each of the credit society employees and give a cheque in the name of a union of the former MP, the complainant said.

When Pathan refused to do so, Adsule and his associates allegedly threw a water bottle at him, assaulted him and also threatened him, as per the complaint.

After the incident, Pathan went to the Marine Drive police station and lodged a complaint, based on which a non-cognisable offence was registered against Adsule and three others under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including the charge of voluntary causing hurt.