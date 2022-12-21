Breaking News
Mumbai: Most-wanted mobile snatcher finally nabbed
Mumbai: FIR filed against four people for allegedly running job racket from within Mantralaya
Mumbai: Over 3,000 students out of school after BMC transfers them
Mumbai: Work to concretise 40 per cent of city’s roads yet to start!
Mumbai: Local with 12-car walkthrough facility wows WR commuters

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Police register non cognisable offence against ex Shiv Sena MP three others for assaulting govt officer

Mumbai Police register non-cognisable offence against ex-Shiv Sena MP, three others for assaulting govt officer

Updated on: 21 December,2022 01:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

No FIR has been registered yet and an investigation is on into the matter

Mumbai Police register non-cognisable offence against ex-Shiv Sena MP, three others for assaulting govt officer

Representative Image


Mumbai Police have registered a non-cognisable offence against former Shiv Sena MP Anandrao Adsule and three of his associates for allegedly assaulting a government officer, a police official said on Wednesday.


No FIR has been registered yet and an investigation is on into the matter, he said.



In the case of a non-cognisable offence, the police cannot arrest the accused without a warrant as well as cannot start an investigation without the permission of court.


The complainant, Mehboob Khan Pathan (58), who is the vice chairman of the Maharashtra Mantralaya Co-operative Credit Society, alleged that Adsule along with three associates reached his office on Tuesday afternoon and sought the appointment of two persons as directors on the board of the credit society.

Also Read: Like China, we will enter Karnataka: Sanjay Raut over border issue

Pathan asked him to wait for six months.

Adsule then allegedly asked Pathan to collect Rs 45 from each of the credit society employees and give a cheque in the name of a union of the former MP, the complainant said.

When Pathan refused to do so, Adsule and his associates allegedly threw a water bottle at him, assaulted him and also threatened him, as per the complaint.

After the incident, Pathan went to the Marine Drive police station and lodged a complaint, based on which a non-cognisable offence was registered against Adsule and three others under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including the charge of voluntary causing hurt. 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news Shiv Sena news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK