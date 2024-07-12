Breaking News
Mumbai: SRCC Children's Hospital faces blood shortage

Mumbai: SRCC Children’s Hospital faces blood shortage

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Shortage affects 15 to 20 children; requests sent to other hospitals to tide over the shortage

Hospital has been struggling to find donors. Representation Pic

After being unable to conduct a blood donation camp for over 20 days, SRCC Hospital at Haji Ali found itself short of O and B blood groups, even as it struggled to find donors on July 10.


Dr Shruti Kamdi, in charge of the blood bank at the hospital, said at least 15 to 20 children were impacted by the shortage. "We had to request H N Reliance Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, and Hinduja Hospital for help to fulfil our requirement. We also do not have platelets."


It took about three hours for the stock to arrive on Wednesday. She added that the last blood donation camp was held on June 15 by the hospital. "Our MSW was trying to arrange for another camp after that, but it did not happen," Dr Kamdi said. The hospital has now arranged a blood donation camp on Sunday. "Every camp provides us with supplies that last for 15 days," Dr Kamdi said.


At the BMC-run Nair hospital, Dr Lalita Patil, in charge of the blood bank, noted that while the hospital has adequate stock at the moment, it struggled to find donors in May. "Our requirement is at least 1,500 to 2,000 donors per month, but there were just over 700 who donated in May," Dr Patil said.

She said this was likely because of the high temperatures. "We held camps twice a week but only managed to pull 50 to 60 donors per camp meant for 150 donors. There were not as many surgeries in May, so we could manage it." The hospital had to borrow from banks for thalassemia patients to cover the deficit.

