A major action by the civic body was taken against the unauthorised resorts near Arnala Beach

The demolition drive was conducted on Monday. Pic/CMO

A massive demolition drive was on Monday carried out in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation area after Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde ordered for action against illegal resorts in Arnala after Shiv Sena leader son's death.

According to an official statement, a major action was taken against the unauthorised resorts near Arnala Beach. The crackdown follows instructions from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to demolish all illegal resorts in the beach area.

The action comes after Milind More, the son of former Shiv Sena district chief Raghunath More and a former deputy city chief and transport committee member, passed away yesterday. More had visited a resort near Arnala Beach with his family when a dispute with local residents escalated into an attack.

The 45-year-old son of a Thane Shiv Sena (UBT) leader died of a heart attack during an argument with an autorickshaw driver in Vasai in Palghar district, after which police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against an unidentified person, an official said on Monday.

Milind More, son of Raghunath More, former Thane district chief of the undivided Shiv Sena, was at a resort in Navapur with his family when the incident took place late Sunday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale said, according to the PTI.

"While moving out of the resort, he had an argument with a rickshaw driver, during which he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival and opined heart attack as the prima facie cause," he said.

Based on the complaint More's kin, a case was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified person, the DCP added.

After learning about the incident, CM Shinde visited More's residence and offer condolences.

The statement said that after CM Shinde found out about the incident, he directed the Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner to take immediate action against all illegal resorts in the Arnala beach area and a massive demolition drive was launched following his orders.

"Portions of several unauthorised resorts have already been demolished by the municipal authorities," it stated.