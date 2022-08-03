Breaking News
Updated on: 03 August,2022 10:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Thane records 115 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 779

Representative Image


With the addition of 115 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 7,34,427, a health official said on Wednesday.

These cases were recorded on Tuesday, and there are now 779 active cases in the district, he said.

As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll climbed to 11,929, while the count of recoveries has gone up to 7,22,358, he added.


There was a drop in the number of tests done on Tuesday but the number of Covid-19 rose compared to Monday. On Tuesday 329 fresh cases were reported from 5,785 samples tested. On Monday, 164 new cases were reported from 6,689 samples tested. However, in the past two days, no deaths were reported due to Covid.

On Tuesday, of the 329 fresh cases, 23 patients needed hospitalisation and 4 were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally is 11,25,306. 

