We didn’t pay crores to live like this, say residents of Mulund tower

400 residents of fancy Tirumala Habitats at Mulund West up in arms as short circuit plunges it into darkness and blows up a long-running feud with the developer

Tirumala Habitats at Govardhan Nagar, Mulund West has 40 storeys. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

A 40-storey Mulund tower, home to 400-odd families, has become hell over alleged shoddy work and lack of basic necessities even after handing over the flats to residents four years ago. Tirumala Habitats plunged into darkness for over 24 on Tuesday following a short circuit, prompting the residents to file a police complaint. They listed many problems—from malfunctioning lifts to missing safety glasses on higher floors—in the building where flats cost between Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 5.5 crore.

The residents alleged that the builder hasn’t fulfilled several promises and is only issuing new deadlines. The developer accepted that there has been a delay in completing some works and promised to finish them as soon as possible. Constructed by Transcon Developers, Tirumala Habitats at Govardhan Nagar has 415 2-4-BHK flats. Residents said about 90 per cent of the apartments have been sold but those who have moved in are now regretting their decision.

The flat owners filed a complaint at the Mulund police station following the power outage on Tuesday

Flat owner Pratap Bhanushali told mid-day he has been living at the highrise for the past four years. “I am suffering due to ill-management by the builder. The electrical work done here is shoddy, and the lifts malfunction. No safety glass has been installed forcing residents on the upper floors to put up plywoods for their safety. Are authorities waiting for any mishaps to happen before taking action against the persons concerned?” he asked.

Short circuit

On Tuesday, a short circuit in a lift of the C wing pushed the whole building into darkness. The developer said the building has a “busbar” system that reduces electricity faults. An alternative supply had to be arranged for the building to streamline electricity. Enraged residents then filed a complaint against the developer at the Mulund police station.

A resident who did not wish to be named said, “Of the 4 wings, only 3 lifts work. Of these, one or the other breaks down frequently. Sometimes, the lifts break down on the 15th floor, forcing the residents to take the stairs or wait in the lobby till it gets repaired. At time, it skips 2 to 3 floors, scaring children and senior citizens to their core.”

Rakesh Thawani, another resident, was equally exasperated. “All the promises made by the builder were hollow. We understand COVID-19 struck developers across the nation but once you set a deadline by yourself you should deliver. The gas connection, safety glass for higher floors, transfer of corpus funds, etc., nothing has been delivered on time.”

Thawani said parking slots are yet to be marked. “Nobody from the building knows where to park their vehicles. It leads to chaos every day. The solar system and sewage treatment plant are still getting completed. In fact, a highrise should have a signal at the terrace, the developers have not bothered to keep that, too.”

Rahul Shah, secretary of the housing society, said, “There are numerous unfinished works in the building. Though the developer is claiming to finish them as soon as possible, 2 years is a big time. We want to know when the project will become fully ready.”

The flat owners said the Mumbai fire brigade has served a notice to the society over non-compliance with fire safety norms. The high floors of the tower were promised to have security glass but many floors have not been provided it despite charging the occupants lakhs of rupees, they said. The building also doesn’t have a boundary wall and is guarded by metal sheets.

‘Will finish the work soon’

mid-day tried to contact Aditya Kedia, managing director of Transcon Developers but he remained unavailable. Gaurav Sharma, the manager at Tirumala Habitats, said, “We accept there is a delay in the completion of some work but we are consistently in touch with the residents and we are confident of resolving the pending issues as soon as possible.”

Rs 5cr

Cost of some flats at the highrise