BJP's first list of 170-180 candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections by this evening: Yediyurappa

Updated on: 10 April,2023 10:53 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

He said 170 to 180 names would be announced in the first list

B S Yediyurappa. File Pic


The ruling BJP will release this evening its first list of about 170 to 180 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, the party's Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa said on Monday.


"The list will be released by this evening," the former Chief Minister told reporters in New Delhi.



There is one more meeting today to finalise the list, the Karnataka BJP strongman said, adding that he is confident of its release by this evening.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

