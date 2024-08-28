Earlier today, the Trinamool Congress party workers staged a protest against BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call against police crackdown on peaceful protest during 'Nabanna Abhijan' - march

Even as the BJP continues its 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh', party leader Priyangu Pandey on Wednesday claimed that people belonging to TMC attacked and fired on his car in the Bharpara area of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

He also alleged that bombs were thrown on his car and then 6-7 rounds of firing were done.

"Today I was going to our leader Arjun Singh's residence. We moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from Bhatpara Municipality. The moment our car stopped, around 50-60 people targeted the vehicle. 7 to 8 bombs were thrown at my vehicle and then 6-7 round firing was done. This is a joint conspiracy of TMC and the Police. They planned my murder. The police supported and gave information. My security was withdrawn and then this incident happened," he said.

The BJP leader also mentioned that his driver had been shot at.

"There are two people who are severly injured among the other seven," he added.

Speaking on the incident, former BJP MP, Arjun Singh said that there was a plan to kill Priyangu Pandey.

"When the leaders of our party were coming, the road was blocked using a jetting machine and a bomb was thrown. Seven rounds of firing took place and all this was done in the presence of the ACP. There was a plan to kill Priyangu Pandey. Today the situation is such that those who threw the bomb play gambling outside the ACP office," he said.

The West Bengal police also detained protesting BJP party workers at Kolkata's Bata Chowk.

Earlier today, the Trinamool Congress party workers staged a protest against BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call against police crackdown on peaceful protest during 'Nabanna Abhijan' - march.

The Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of trying to create anarchy in Bengal.

"We all want justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. Mamata Banerjee also wants justice...the case is now in CBI's hands...One accused has been arrested...now the CBI is investigating the matter...They (BJP) are trying to create anarchy here, yesterday they attacked the police and today they have called this bandh...Everything is normal in Bengal...The people of West Bengal have rejected BJP's bandh," said TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

On Tuesday, the rally termed "Nabanna Abhiyan" started from College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat with protestors gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah.

Later, the police hosed protestors with water cannons as they climbed atop police barricades, clashed with police personnel and broke the barricades at Santragachi in Howrah during the protest march.

Protestors also dragged away police barricades and police resorted to opening lathi-charge and lobbing tear gas shells to disperse them.

