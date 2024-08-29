In the Delhi High Court, a bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna heard the former WFI chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan's petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against him by Delhi Police

In the sexual harassment case involving former Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, both the complainants and the Delhi Police opposed Singh's plea to quash the case on grounds of maintainability on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

In the Delhi High Court, a bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna heard the former WFI chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan's petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against him by Delhi Police, reported ANI.

The bench observed that Singh's petition seemed to be an attempt to overturn the entire sexual harassment case after the trial had already begun. The court questioned why Singh chose to file a single plea challenging both the charges of framing and the proceedings. It remarked that such an approach might be an "oblique way" to address the issue, reported ANI.

Later Singh's counsel was directed to submit a short note within two weeks, and the sexual harassment case has been scheduled for further consideration on September 26.

Advocate Rajeev Mohan, representing Brij Bhushan had argued that the FIR and subsequent proceedings are motivated by a hidden agenda. He further claimed that the actions against Singh were not justifiable and sought to undermine him, reported ANI.

The FIR was filed based on complaints from several women wrestlers. Singh's petition seeks to contest the continuation of these proceedings against him. He faces charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of women.

Last week, the trial court recorded the statement of one of the complainants woman wrestlers. Her statement was recorded in a vulnerable witness room

The court has recently also directed the police to promptly reinstate the security of a female wrestler who has accused the former WFI chief of sexual harassment, reported ANI.

On May 10, a trial court had ordered 'framing of charge' on sexual harassment allegations levelled by several women wrestlers against former WFI Chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Singh and one other, reported ANI.

Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar on June 15 of last year.

Two FIRs were registered against the former WFI chief based on the wrestlers' complaints. One FIR was registered under the POCSO Act in the case of a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers.

(With inputs from ANI)