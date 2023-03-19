Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi's doorstep: Congress calls it worst case of political vendetta, harassment

Addressing a joint press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Singhvi said the move was a clear case of "vendetta, intimidation and harassment" in order to create an atmosphere against the former Congress chief

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

The Congress on Sunday condemned the Delhi Police action against Rahul Gandhi and called it the worst case of "political vendetta" and "harassment", asserting that the Centre was setting a wrong precedent by registering such cases against political opponents.

Addressing a joint press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Singhvi said the move was a clear case of "vendetta, intimidation and harassment" in order to create an atmosphere against the former Congress chief.

Gehlot asserted that the central dispensation was setting a bad example by registering cases on statements of opposition leaders made during political campaigns, adding that the BJP leaders could face similar action over remarks made in states not ruled by it.

He said if Union ministers make similar comments in opposition-ruled states during elections, they may face the same action as done by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police on Sunday reached the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his women are still being sexually assaulted remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The police team headed by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at Rahul Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lane residence, officials said.

Hitting out at the police action, Singhvi said the statements in question were made by Gandhi in Srinagar on January 30 and thus the same does not fall under the Delhi Police jurisdiction.

He also wondered why the city police force was showing so much alacrity in making frequent visits to Gandhi's residence after 45 days of the remarks made by the former Congress chief.

He added that the move was to divert the attention from the Adani issue, but the Congress and other opposition parties will not backtrack.

