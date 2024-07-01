These vehicles have been handed over to the district police.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Haridwar: SDRF pulls out 4 submerged vehicles from River Ganga x 00:00

In a relief and rescue operation, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) pulled out the four submerged vehicles from the Ganga river after they were swept away in the flooding of rain drain near Kharkhari in Haridwar on Sunday.

These vehicles have been handed over to the district police. These vehicles were swept away in the Ganga River when the rain drain suddenly overflowed near the Kharkhari area after Haridwar was lashed with heavy rains on Saturday. Upon receiving the information, the SDRF team reached the spot and started the relief and rescue operation under the leadership of ASI Pravindra Dhasmana on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After major efforts and hard work of hours, the SDRF team pulled out four vehicles from the river and handed them over to the district police. Earlier, on Saturday, heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, with rising water levels in the Ganga River leading to vehicles floating and roads being submerged.

On Saturday, intense downpours resulted in the Ganga River's water level rising significantly, flooding roads and leaving several vehicles partially or completely submerged. Local authorities had advised residents and visitors to avoid bathing in the river due to the hazardous conditions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever