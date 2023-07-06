India records 42 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,452

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,449) and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent

India has logged 42 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,452, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,910, the data stated.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,449) and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,087 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Yesterday, India had recorded a single-day rise of 56 new Covid-19 infections and the count of active cases stood at 1,453. The death toll due to the disease had increased to 5,31,910 with two fatalities being recorded -- one in Maharashtra and another reconciled by Kerala.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported two Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,63,967, the city civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,774 with zero fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours.

A day before, Mumbai reported four Covid-19 cases and a single fresh fatality.

The number of recoveries reached 11,44,169 after three patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the civic body said in a bulletin.

Mumbai is now left with 24 active cases.

The case recovery rate is 98.3 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases from June 28 to July 4 was 0.0002 per cent.

The case doubling rate is at 2,74,925, as per the bulletin.

As per the bulletin, 524 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, raising the tally to 1,89,01,335.