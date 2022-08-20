Breaking News
Maharashtra: Jilted man kills girlfriend in Nagpur, held

Updated on: 20 August,2022 01:18 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Locals in the area spotted the body and alerted the Koradi police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, an official said

Representation Pic


A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend after she broke up with him in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday. The victim, Kajal Umrao Kukde, was found dead with her throat slit in the isolated area of Suradevi near the city on Friday, an official said.


Kajal, who was employed at a hospital in Sitabuldi, Nagpur had met her boyfriend Ankit Randive (25) in Suradevi and spoke to him about ending their relationship, deputy commissioner of police (detection), Chinmay Pandit said.

Angered by this, Randive allegedly attacked Kajal and killed her by slitting her throat. The accused then fled the scene with the victim's two-wheeler, he said.

Locals in the area spotted the body and alerted the Koradi police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.

A case of murder was registered and the accused was subsequently apprehended from Khaperkheda area of the city, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

