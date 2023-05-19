The incident took place at 11:30am in Sugat Nagar area and the deceased has been identified as gas welder Takdirraj Kamble (35), the official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: One dead, three injured as truck's diesel tank explodes in Nagpur garage x 00:00

One person was killed and three others were injured after the diesel tank of a truck exploded when it was being cut in Nagpur on Friday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place at 11:30am in Sugat Nagar area and the deceased has been identified as gas welder Takdirraj Kamble (35), the official said.

"The explosion took place when the tank was being cut with a gas cutter at a local garage. Three persons have suffered serious injuries. The tank was emptied of diesel, after which Kamble tried to cut it. The tank exploded," he said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Toll in explosion-fire incident at Palghar tea stall rises to two

"People and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started relief operations. Kamble died while undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital. Two others are critical. A probe has shown the explosion may have taken place due to presence of gas after the diesel was removed," the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever