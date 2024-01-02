TMC Foundation Day: Mamata tells workers to resist evil forces

Speaking on the significance of TMC’s formation on January 1, 1998, Banerjee highlighted the party’s inception as a manifestation of conviction to honour the motherland, uphold state interests, and champion the protection of democratic rights for the masses

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated TMC workers on the occasion of the party’s foundation day, emphasising a steadfast commitment to resist any evil force and persist in the ongoing struggle to safeguard the democratic rights of the people.

Speaking on the significance of TMC’s formation on January 1, 1998, Banerjee highlighted the party’s inception as a manifestation of conviction to honour the motherland, uphold state interests, and champion the protection of democratic rights for the masses.

“I humbly honour and respect the dedication and self-sacrifices of each worker and supporter of our party. Today, the TMC family is blessed with the love and affection of all,” she said in a statement on X. Banerjee pledged to persist in her fight for the country’s common people.

