Dominican Republic cabinet minister killed in office

Updated on: 07 June,2022 09:36 AM IST  |  Santo Domingo
Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by an unknown person. No further details were immediately available

Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources was shot and killed in his office on Monday, according to officials.

Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by an unknown person. No further details were immediately available.




“We are troubled by the situation,” Mera's ministry said in a brief statement.


Bartolome Pujals, executive director of the government’s Cabinet of Innovation, wrote that he lamented the killing.

“His death is a tragedy,” he said. “We Dominican have to come together to achieve a pact for peace and peaceful coexistence. No more violence.”

Mera also was an attorney and a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. He was appointed minister of the environment and natural resources in August 2020.

