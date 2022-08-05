US CDC expected to ease Covid-19 guidelines for schools

The updated guidelines are expected to ease quarantine requirements for people exposed to the virus and would no longer recommend maintaining a six-feet distance at schools, according to the report

Representative Image

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to ease its guidelines to control the spread of Covid-19, including in schools as soon as this week, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plan.

The updated guidelines are expected to ease quarantine requirements for people exposed to the virus and would no longer recommend maintaining a six-feet distance at schools, according to the report. The agency would also remove a recommendation called ‘test to stay’ the report said. Test to stay involves frequent testing after close contact with a Covid-19 patient and allows for some students and teachers who do not test positive for Covid to continue in-person learning.

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for Covid-19, his physician Kevin O’Connor said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the test was taken after Biden finished a light workout. Shanghai in China reported two new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for August 3, from zero cases a day before, the city government said on Thursday.

9,39,703

No of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

57,70,18,226

Total no of cases worldwide

64,01,046

Total no of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

