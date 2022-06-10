Belgium slam Poland for six

Boss Martinez reveals loss to neighbours Netherlands spurred his boys on against Robert Lewandowski & Co

Belgium’s Kevin de Bruyne scores past Poland goalkeeper Bartlomej Dragowski. Pic/AFP

Belgium tore Poland apart to win their Nations League match 6-1 in Brussels on Wednesday night. Belgium lost their opening game to neighbours Netherlands 1-4, but responded with an increasingly dominant performance and finished the game with five goals in just over 30 minutes.

“It brings extra emotion when you lose to your rivals, so that was definitely a motivator tonight. Against The Netherlands we were passive, waiting, insecure. Now we were a team instead of individuals,” said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

Poland scored first after 28 minutes as star striker Robert Lewandowski struck with his 22nd goal for club and country in 2022. The hosts levelled three minutes before half time. Kevin de Bruyne cut through the Polish defense. After his drive was parried, Timothy Castagne rolled the ball back to Axel Witsel, who slotted home. Belgium took the lead after 59 minutes.

Captain Eden Hazard found De Bruyne free in the box and he slid a shot past Bartlomiej Dragowski. Hazard was replaced after 66 minutes by Leandro Trossard, who scored twice in seven minutes. Defender Leander Dendoncker then struck his first international goal. Lois Openda, making his international debut with six minutes left, rounded off the rout.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Viktor Tsygankov scored as Ukraine beat Republic of Ireland 1-0. Tsygankov struck with a second-half free-kick at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

