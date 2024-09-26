ISL: Punjab FC’s Filip hails Vidal’s ‘incredible freekick’ in 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC

The Shers broke the deadlock in the 35th minute through some Ezequiel Vidal brilliance

Punjab FC soared to the top of the points table with a 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC in their third game of the Indian Super League season. On a night when the Shers’ finishing was not top-notch, it was a moment of magic that gave Punjab FC the lead.

The Shers broke the deadlock in the 35th minute through some Ezequiel Vidal brilliance. The Argentine scored his first ISL goal from a direct free kick from 25 yards away. The striker’s curling left-footer bulged the net through the hands of Arshdeep to give the home side the lead and they maintained the lead into the half-time whistle.

Punjab’s midfield maestro Filip Mrzalk believed it to be an ‘incredible’ goal. “It was incredible. From my point of view, I thought it was the goalkeeper's mistake but it was a very good shot," Punjab FC player Filip Mrzljak told IANS.

With three wins in three, Punjab FC will now not be in action for the next three weeks, until October 18 when they travel to face Bengaluru FC, the Croatian claimed he was unhappy with the upcoming break as it breaks their stride in the league. “It’s only a three-week break on paper, in reality, it's just a couple of days. I don't like it when we have a big break when we are in good form because I want to continue scoring goals and winning games,” he added.

The second half was entirely dominated by the Shers who were continuously attacking the Hyderabad goal and creating chances from every move but the finishing put them down.

The second goal eventually came in the 71st minute. Nihal fed the ball into Bakenga but the Norwegian’s shot was blocked inside the box. The rebound fell kindly for Mrzljak who tapped inside the empty goal to score his second goal of the season.

