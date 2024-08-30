Paris Paralympics 2024: India's medal tally at the end of Day 3; all medal winners so far

With a score of 211.1, Rubina Francis on Saturday secured third place among the eight finalists

Rubina Francis (Pic: @Media_SAI/X)

Day 2 of the Paris Paralympics 2024 commenced on a high note for India with a historic achievement by reigning Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara. At just 22 years old, Lekhara made history as the first Paralympic athlete to secure two gold medals at a single Olympics.

As of now, India's medal tally at the Paris Paralympics stands at five, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. This impressive start underscores the strong potential of Indian athletes in the ongoing Games.

August 30

Lekhara on Friday achieved a historic milestone for India by securing the nation’s first-ever medal in the Paris Paralympics 2024. The talented para-shooter won gold in the women's 10m air rifle event, marking a significant achievement on the global stage. In the same event, Mona Agarwal delivered an impressive performance, earning a bronze medal.

This remarkable feat signifies a historic moment for Indian Paralympic sports, as it is the first time that two shooters from India have won medals in a single event at the Paralympics.

The day continued to shine with Preethi Pal clinching a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m sprint, finishing with a time of 14.21 seconds. Her achievement further contributed to India’s remarkable performance at the Games.

Additionally, Tokyo Paralympics 2020 gold medallist Manish Narwal added to the nation’s accolades by winning a silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol event. His podium finish underscores his continued excellence and commitment to the sport.

These achievements collectively highlight the growing prowess of Indian athletes on the world stage and mark a proud moment in the country's Paralympic history.

August 31

Rubina Francis on Saturday continued India's strong showing in shooting at the Paris Paralympics 2024 by clinching a bronze medal in the women’s air pistol SH1 event final.

With a score of 211.1, Rubina secured third place among the eight finalists. Earlier in the day, she had qualified for the final in seventh position. This accomplishment marks India's fourth medal in shooting and the fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics, further highlighting the nation's remarkable performance in the Games.