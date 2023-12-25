Breaking News
Is he playing games with me?

Updated on: 26 December,2023 06:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Love | mailbag@mid-day.com

Should I wait and see what he has to say?

I was recently contacted by my ex-boyfriend who said he wanted me to consider getting back together. We ended our relationship amicably, but it wasn’t working out because neither of us felt there was a spark between us. It just felt like a casual thing, and we weren’t interested in taking it further. When he asked me to reconsider, I thought he had changed his mind about us so I told him I would think about it and get back to him. I messaged him a few days ago asking if he wanted to meet and discuss this in person but he replied saying he needed some time too. I am confused because he’s the one who reached out and made me think about this. I don’t know if this is some kind of twisted game or if he is just confused. Should I wait and see what he has to say?
If he knew what he wanted, he would have been specific. If he reaches out and then asks for time again, he hasn’t moved on from where you both ended this. What you want to do next is entirely your prerogative because you know him best and you are also the only one who can decide where you want to go with this. Your relationship ended because there were specific reasons you both agreed with. If nothing has changed when it comes to how you feel about each other, you must ask yourself if there are any other reasons why you believe this deserves another chance.


My wife recently texted her ex-boyfriend, whom she was with before we began dating. Should I be worried? When I asked her about it, she was just evasive and said she missed having him as a friend.
If something bothers you, talk about it and ask for an explanation. If you are secure in your relationship with your wife, jealousy can be corrosive and has no place in your marriage. If her explanation bothers you, ask for a better one. 


The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com


DR Love love tips relationships sex and relationships

