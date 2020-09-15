25-year-old AIIMS doctor who fought COVID-19 for over a month succumbs

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 25-year-old doctor from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) died of COVID-19 on Monday morning. The doctor, identified as Vikas Solanki was from the 2012 batch of MBBS at AIIMS.

According to resident doctors of the hospital, Dr. Solanki was on a ventilator for over a month, reports Hindustan Times.

"He had completed his internship and gone to his hometown in Haryana where he got the infection. He was brought back to AIIMS for treatment and despite the best efforts of the doctors here, he passed away after being on a ventilator for one and a half months," said Dr. Amrindeer Singh Malhi, a resident doctor at AIIMS.

"He was a brilliant student and a topper of his batch," Dr. Malhi added. Abhinav Singh, another resident doctor said, "He was the most talented guy I have ever met." Singh also said that Dr. Solanki had sponsored the education of students from Class 6 to 10 in a school in Leh-Ladakh for two years.

"Dr Vikas always asserted that investment on education can change the face of India," he said. Dr. Solanki's funeral will take place at his native village in Haryana, said the doctors.

