105-year-old patient suffering from Alzheimer, dementia beats COVID-19

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a heartening development, a 105-year-old Afghan woman living in Noida defeated the novel coronavirus. The centenarian woman, identified as Rabia Ahmadi, had tested COVID-19 positive on July 15 and was admitted to Sharda hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about her fight against COVID-19, Rabia said, "I'll live till the Gods want me to. It's better not to think about COVID. One should always look forward in life. I think that's how I have lived so long. Tomorrow, I am going to offer namaaz on Eid-ul-Juha."

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ahmadi - an Alzheimer's patient wasn't able to recognise any of her relatives when she was admitted to the hospital.

Talking about the challenges dealing with a patient as old as Rabia, Dr. Abhishek Deswal, in-charge of the COVID-19 ICU unit at Sharda hospital, said, "The biggest challenges in her treatment were her age and the language barrier. The chronic case of Alzheimer's made matters worse. Taking cognisance of her critical condition, she was directly shifted to the intensive care unit and an acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) dedicated team was appointed to take care of her. According to COVID protocols, she remained on non-invasive ventilator support for seven days, and was given adequate high protein diet, which resulted in her showing sign of recovery."

Dr. Deswal also said that Ahmadi was shifted to an oxygen mask after her non-invasive ventilation (NIV) requirement decreased. "Now, she has a very low oxygen requirement and is responding well," he added.

Dr. Ashutosh Niranjan, medical superintendent of the hospital, said that due to dementia, Rabia used to often forget that she was admitted to the hospital. "Instead while sitting in her wheelchair, she often thought that she was at the airport," he said.

"The doctors overcame this by changing her bed frequently to keep her wavering mind steady and to keep her comfortable while giving her the medical attention needed," Dr. Niranjan added.

After fighting the battle against COVID-19, Ahmadi tested negative. Since she doesn't require oxygen support anymore, she will be discharged from the hospital on Friday, Dr. Niranjan said. He further stated, "She is stable now. It was an enriching and challenging experience, but the whole COVID-19 team finally did it."

Ahmadi's son Zuhib said that his mother's recovery was nothing less than a miracle. With his mother getting discharge on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Zuhib said, "Tomorrow will be the real Eid for our family. We are making sweets and sewaiyaans for her."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news