At least four Pakistan soldiers were killed and five others critically injured when heavily-armed militants attacked an army garrison in the southwestern Balochistan province in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the army said. A group of terrorists launched a "dastardly attack" on Zhob Garrison in the north of the province, leading to clashes in which three militants were also killed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army- said in a statement. The intense shootout also resulted in the death of a female passerby and left five other civilians injured, it added. A little known militant group - Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan - claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, without providing any details. An initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was countered by soldiers on duty and in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, terrorists were contained into a small area at the boundary. "A clearance operation by Security Forces is underway to apprehend remaining two terrorists as well," the statement said, adding that the security forces were determined to thwart all such "ghastly attempts at destroying peace" in Balochistan. Also read: Maharashtra: Case registered against dead woman for killing her two children Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack on the Zhob garrison and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for thwarting it by taking swift action. He offered his condolences to the families of the dead and said that "Pakistan Army is the guarantor of peace and security in the region." Pakistan has been facing an uptick in attacks by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch separatists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Earlier this month, four security personnel lost their lives while a terrorist was killed after attacks by the rebels in the Dhana Sar area of Balochistan. A think-tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, in its report this month said the first half of 2023 has witnessed a steady rise in terror attacks, which killed 389 people across the country. (PTI)12 July,2023 04:18 PM IST | Islamabad | mid-day online correspondent
At least seven railway employees, including three employees arrested by the CBI, were suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty leading to the triple train crash in Odisha, a top official said. As many as 293 people were killed and over 1,200 injured in the triple train collision near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2. South Eastern Railway's General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra, told reporters, "Had the officials been alert, the accident could have been avoided." "The railways have so far suspended seven employees, including three who were arrested by the CBI. According to norms, an employee arrested for 24 hours stands suspended,¿ Mishra told reporters after visiting the accident site. Earlier, the CBI had arrested senior Section Engineer (signal) Arun Kumar Mahanta, Section Engineer Mohammed Amir Khan and Technician Pappu Kumar. They have been taken on another four-day remand by the CBI from Wednesday. The three employees were produced in the CBI designated court here after completion of their 5-day remand on Tuesday. Earlier, the probe conducted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, revealed that the accident took place due to lapses in the signalling circuit alteration at the North Signal Goomty of the station. The Howrah-bound Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches on June 2. A few coaches of Coromandel Express toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was passing by at the same time.
A National Investigation (NIA) Special Court in Kochi convicted six of the 11 accused in the sensational case where the hand of a college professor in Kerala was chopped off. The court is set to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday. The convicted persons were members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Judge Anil Bhaskar pronounced the verdict in the second phase of the trial. A total of 11 persons were prosecuted in the phase II trial, in which, after the verdict, five accused have been acquitted. The accused persons underwent trial after being charged with offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Explosives Act, criminal conspiracy, grievous bodily harm with a deadly weapon, and criminal intimidation under the IPC. The prime accused in the case Savad is still at large, even 13 years after the crime. The case was taken over by the NIA on March 9, 2011, from the state police that had investigated the case initially Nassar, Sajil, Najeeb, Noushad, Kunju, and Ayoob were found guilty, while Shafeeq, Azeez, Rafi, Subair, and Mansoor were acquitted. In the first phase, 31 people had been put on trial in connection with the incident and 13 of them had been found guilty in 2015. A total of 31 people had been put on trial in connection with the crime in the first phase, and 13 of them had been convicted by the court. On July 4, 2010, Professor T J Joseph of Newman College, Thodupuzha was attacked allegedly because he had insulted the Prophet Mohammed in a question paper for an exam in the college. In the attack, the Professor's right hand was chopped off with an axe and he was stabbed in his left leg. The attack took place when he was on his way to church accompanied by members of his family.
Delhi's Patiala House Court has refused to extend the period of investigation beyond 90 days in a case against gangster Deepak Pahal alias Boxer. He has been arrayed as an accused in an ongoing case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Act (MCOCA). The court said that it is expected in the law that investigating agency would carry out the investigation earnestly without unnecessary delay. Such exercise cannot be taken as a mere formality as it involves the valuable right of liberty of the accused involved. Special judge Shailendra Malik on Tuesday refused to extend the period of investigation. He referred to related provisions and said, "Provision has been made to meet those situations where despite making sincere efforts, the nature of the case, facts and evidence is such that investigation is not possible to complete in 90 days." "In the present case however first of all report of the Public Prosecutor is completely silent about the specific reasons for which judicial detention of the accused is sought to be extended," Special Judge Malik pointed out. The special judge said that merely mentioning that certain steps taken in the investigation have been left to be incomplete like a certified copy of criminal cases in which accused Deepak Boxer is involved could not be collected or details of Income Tax, his properties etc. could not be collected, cannot be a legal reason for extension of judicial detention of the accused. "Court of law would not act merely on the dictation of investigating agency," the judge said in the order passed on July 11. The court also said that the application is also liable to be dismissed on certain other aspects like the way the case diary, in this case, is being maintained, however, this court would refrain from making much observation on the same. "Consequently finds no merit in the application. Therefore application stands declined", the court said on Tuesday. The court also directed to send the Copy of this order to Pramod Kumar Kushwaha, Additional CP, as well as to HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP (Special Cell). The extension of the investigation period was sought on the grounds that a certified copy of several cases registered against the accused is being collected. Application for obtaining certificate copies has already been applied in different courts. Details from the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, regarding PAN card, ITRs of last 10 years of accused Deepak Pahal are still awaited. It was stated by Delhi police that efforts were made to collect details of movable/immovable properties of accused Deepak Pahal by illegal means/proceeds of crime. The Financial trail against the accused is being ascertained. Additional PP filed a report in terms of section 21(2)(b) of the MCOC Act seeking furtherextension of judicial detention of the accused from 90 days to 150 days. It was stated in the application that the present case FIR was registered in respect of an organised crime syndicate led by Jitender alias Gogi. It was also stated that during the investigation of this case, 15 accused persons were arrested, and a charge sheet has already been filed. One of the accused namely Deepak Pahal alias Boxer was earlier declared proclaimed offender on December 9, 2020 in this case Subsequently, he was arrested in another FIR of PS Special Cell. Since said accused Deepak Pahal was also wanted in the present case, he was formally arrested in this case on 15.04.2023, said the report. It was further stated that since 90 days period of judicial detention of the accused is ending on or before 14.07.2023. ACP Lalit Mohan Negi appeared through Video Conferencing as well as Addl. PP for the State submitted that although the investigation is almost complete, however certain aspects of the investigation are incomplete, therefore present application has been moved. On the other hand, Advocate Virender Mual, Counsel for the accused, vehemently opposed the application. He submitted that the grounds taken in the application are vague and unsustainable in law. It was also submitted that no efforts have been made for collecting the certified copy of judicial orders of criminal cases of the accused/applicant within 90 days. It was further submitted by Advocate Mual that details regarding the PAN card, ITR, and movable/immovable properties of the accused could have been collected within 90 days. He also submitted that no Plausible reasons were given in the application. He argued that the valuable right of the accused getting bail would be frustrated. After hearing the submissions of Delhi police and defence counsel, the court referred to the provision section 21(2), for extension of judicial detention which said, "Provided further that if it is not possible to complete the investigation within the said period of ninety days, the Special Court shall Extend the said period upto one hundred and eighty days, on the report of the Public Prosecutor indicating the progress of the investigation and the specific reasons for the detention of the accused beyond the said period of ninety days." The court said that from the perusal of the above provision, it is evident that the Public Prosecutor upon being satisfied with the progress of the investigation not like a mouthpiece of investigating agency but rather under the law required to act independently to give a report on two basic aspects. "One regarding the progress in the investigation, second regarding the specific reasons for extension of judicial detention of accused beyond 90 days", the court noted. The court observed that these two requirements are essential for the court to extend the judicial detention of the accused. Such exercise cannot be taken as a mere formality as it involves the valuable right of liberty of the accused involved.
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking that the 2023 West Bengal panchayat election be declared void because of non-compliance of basic principles of the Constitution and the statute to ensure free and fair polls. The court also rejected a prayer for removal of the state election commissioner, holding that such a prayer is not maintainable as it is an independent constitutional body. A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam held in a judgement that the reliefs sought for in the writ petitions seeking that the polls be declared void because of non-compliance of basic principles of Constitution and the statute to ensure free and fair polls cannot be granted. Two petitions seeking similar reliefs were dismissed by the bench that also comprised Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. The bench held that the issues raised in the petitions have been settled in an earlier matter by the high court and the decision was upheld by the Supreme Court.The earlier order of June 13 said that if an election is to be called in question, which may have the effect of interrupting, obstructing or protracting the election proceedings in any manner, invoking of judicial remedy has to be postponed till after the completion of proceedings in elections. "Without interrupting, obstructing or delaying the progress of the election proceedings, judicial intervention is available if assistance of the court has been sought for merely to correct or smoothen the progress of the election proceedings, to remove the obstacles therein, or to preserve a vital piece of evidence.," it had said.The petitioners filed the writ petitions as public interest litigation praying that the panchayat election in the state be declared as void because of non-compliance of basic principles of the Constitution and the statute to ensure free and fair elections. It was also prayed that an independent agency be directed to investigate into the affairs of filing of nomination of candidates belonging to the ruling party in an abnormally short span of time, claiming that 76,000 nominations were filed in two days including filing of nominations by persons who are not in India. It was claimed that the nomination of a person belonging to the ruling party was filed when he was in Saudi Arabia. The SEC had cancelled the nomination of the said person after receiving a complaint in this regard. Senior counsel Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for one petitioner, had submitted that in many cases the candidates were prevented from filing the nominations and that several of the persons who had filed nominations were threatened to withdraw the nominations. Jishnu Saha, the senior advocate appearing for the SEC, had submitted that the petitioners' plea is a very belated attempt and no specific instance had been pointed out and the allegations are vague. Advocate General S N Mookherjee for the state had submitted that the principle of non-interference by court in election of the 3-tier panchayat system is on the same basis as that of parliamentary and assembly elections and as such that may be followed in these petitions. It was submitted by the petitioner's lawyer that when the intending candidates of the opposition parties could not file their nominations or were even forced to withdraw their nominations, the ruling party filed 76,000 nominations within two days and that is impossible unless the nomination papers were filed in bunch with the assistance of the state government machinery. It was prayed that this issue needs to be investigated.
Search giant Google on Wednesday celebrated 'Pani Puri', the much-loved Indian street snack, by introducing an interactive doodle game around it. It was on this day in 2015 that a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore achieved the World Record for serving the most flavours of 'Pani Puri' by offering 51 options, under the guidance of Masterchef Neha Shah. Pani Puri, occupying a special place in India's hearts -- and stomachs -- is a fried disc of dough commonly filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture, and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy water. It is famously known as 'Puchka', 'Golgappe' and 'Pani patashi' in different cities across the country. "Today's interactive game Doodle celebrates pani puri, a popular South Asian street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters," read the Google doodle. Though there are different varieties of filling and 'pani' to cater to everyone's unique palette, there are two things, the search engine notes, that everyone can agree on: "eat the pani puri quickly to avoid the puri getting soggy or leaking, and always eat it in one bite to avoid a crumbly mess". The rules of the game in the Google doodle are simple. The players are tasked with the challenge to help a street vendor team fill orders for pani puri. They have to choose the puris that match each customer's flavor and quantity preference to keep them happy.
The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.55 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, government agencies said on Wednesday. According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 207-metre mark at 4 am, the first time since 2013, and rose to 207.55 metres by 1 pm. The river is likely to rise further, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said.Delhi recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last three days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected. The river had exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres on Monday night, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations and a closure of the Old Railway Bridge for road and rail traffic. Delhi water minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told the media that the city government was prepared to deal with the situation. "We are monitoring the situation and all possible steps are being taken," he said.
Leaders of 24 opposition parties have been invited for the second unity meeting being convened by the Congress next week in Bengaluru, which would see them further strategise plans to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend a dinner on July 17 where leaders of these parties will be present. Sources said the MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Block, IUML, Kerala Congress(Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the political parties that will join the second opposition meeting on June 17 and 18. The first such meeting of opposition parties was held in Bihar's Patna on June 23. Sixteen parties were invited for the meeting of which 15 had attended. RLD's Jayant Sinha could not attend due to a family function. The Aam Aadmi Party has also been invited. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had said on Monday, "A meeting of leaders of all opposition parties (in the country) will be held on July 17 and 18, as already announced. All the leaders are going to come. (M) Mallikarjun Kharge (AICC President) has requested Sonia Gandhi to participate in this meeting. We have got a message that she will be participating in this meeting. While announcing the dates of the opposition meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had said "we are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces". "After a hugely successful all-opposition meeting in Patna, we will be holding the next meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July, 2023. We are steadfast in our unwavering resolve to defeat the fascist and undemocratic forces and present a bold vision to take the country forward," Venugopal had said.
A person died and around 30 schoolchildren were injured when their bus overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday, police said. The bus was ferrying the students to their school when the accident occurred near Pokhran town, they said. "The driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned," Assistant Sub Inspector of Sankra police station (Jaisalmer) Kailash Chand said. He said many of the injured students were rushed to a hospital in Jaipur while some were admitted to a local medical facility. Chand further said that the parents of some other children took them to private hospitals.The ASI said the students were in the age group of 10-15 years. The bus driver was also injured in the accident, he added. Jodhpur Collector Himanshu Gupta said 11 schoolchildren were brought to Jodhpur for treatment from Jaisalmer and all were stated to be out of danger, but a staffer, identified as Vikram Singh, succumbed to injuries.
Four students of a private management institute in Odisha drowned in Kuakhai river on the outskirts of the capital city, police said on Wednesday, according to PTI report. The incident took place on Tuesday when a group of eight students went for a bath in the river near Dhabalahar village under Balianta block on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. While two bodies were retrieved on Tuesday, bodies of two other missing youths were found on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Aryan Mishra of Jamshedpur, Kumar Avinash of C
Three persons, including two activists of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), were killed and several policemen injured in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district as a clash broke out outside a centre where counting of votes for rural polls was going on, police said on Wednesday, reported PTI. The two deceased ISF supporters were identified as Rezaul Gazi and Hasan Mollah, while the other person was Raju Mollah, a senior officer told PTI. The incident occurred late Tuesday night when members of the ISF allegedly hurled bombs outside the counting centre at Bhangore, around 30 km from Kolkata, and police restored to baton charge, he said. Police personnel fired a few rounds of rubber bullets and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob, the officer said. "A senior IPS officer, his bodyguard and several other policemen as well as a few alleged members of the ISF were injured in the clash," he told PTI. A few people have been detained from the spot for their alleged involvement in the incident, the officer said. "Around midnight, some people started a commotion outside the counting centre at Bhangore. They hurled bombs, aiming at our colleagues. In retaliation and to maintain law and order, our officers had baton charged. The police personnel had to fire a few rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets after the situation started deteriorating," he said. The injured policemen and several ISF supporters are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the officer said. A huge team of police personnel has been deployed at Bhangore, particularly outside the counting centre. Crude bombs were found in several localities of Bhangore on Wednesday morning and a team of bomb squad reached there, the policeman said. Shops and marketplaces remained shut as locals have chosen to stay indoors. Bhangore has been on the boil since June 8 when the rural polls were announced by the state election commission. Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose had visited violence-hit Bhangore twice and spoken to the family members of a person who was killed in a poll-related clash there and also to the injured people. Bose had gone to the area on Tuesday, soon after returning from New Delhi, primarily to understand the situation there in the context of poll counting.The ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday is set for a landslide victory in violence-scarred rural polls in West Bengal as the overnight count of ballots gave it an unassailable lead in results declared till now by the state election commission. The violence, which rocked the panchayat elections held on July 8, has claimed at least 15 lives on the polling day with 11 of them from the ruling TMC.Since the elections were announced last month, the number of people who died in poll-related incidents was 33. (With PTI inputs)12 July,2023 12:50 PM IST | Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent
