As per the latest IMD weather bulletin, isolated pockets of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, and Latur are expected to experience hot and humid conditions

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and several other districts in Maharashtra, warning of hot and humid weather conditions over the next two days.

The yellow alert has been issued for April 4, April 5 and April 6, indicating the likelihood of rising temperatures and discomfort due to increased humidity.

Mercury hits 34 degrees Celsius in Mumbai

On Friday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Mumbai weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky on Friday, April 4. Temperatures will range from a cool 24 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 37 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 78 per cent. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershower" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Air quality in Mumbai

On April 4, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 76 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'good' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 42. Ghatkopar, Malad and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 61, 79 and 85, respectively.

Meanwhile, Byculla, Colaba, Kandivali and Powai recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 52, 53, 53 and 74, respectively.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.