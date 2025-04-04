Breaking News
Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model
Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Not happy with RBI’s responses about audit, says EOW
Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared
500 Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai arrested in past 3 months: Cops
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Weather update IMD warns of hot humid conditions yellow alert issued for Mumbai Thane Palghar

Weather update: IMD warns of hot, humid conditions; yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Updated on: 04 April,2025 02:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per the latest IMD weather bulletin, isolated pockets of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, and Latur are expected to experience hot and humid conditions

Weather update: IMD warns of hot, humid conditions; yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article
Weather update: IMD warns of hot, humid conditions; yellow alert issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
x
00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and several other districts in Maharashtra, warning of hot and humid weather conditions over the next two days.


As per the latest IMD weather bulletin, isolated pockets of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, and Latur are expected to experience hot and humid conditions.


The yellow alert has been issued for April 4, April 5 and April 6, indicating the likelihood of rising temperatures and discomfort due to increased humidity.


Mercury hits 34 degrees Celsius in Mumbai

On Friday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Mumbai weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky on Friday, April 4. Temperatures will range from a cool 24 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 37 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 78 per cent. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thundershower" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Air quality in Mumbai

On April 4, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 76 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'good' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 42. Ghatkopar, Malad and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality with an AQI of 61, 79 and 85, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Byculla, Colaba, Kandivali and Powai recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 52, 53, 53 and 74, respectively.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Heatwave Mumbai Heatwave Maharashtra Heatwave mumbai weather mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai thane palghar raigad mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK