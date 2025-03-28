Mumbai wakes up to a warm and humid morning with temperatures reaching 28 degrees celsius and humidity at 67 per cent. The IMD has forecasted clear skies with maximum temperatures touching 31 degrees celsius. AQI remains at a satisfactory level of 65.

Mumbai is experiencing a rise in humidity and temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting clear skies for the city. The latest weather reports indicate that humidity levels are nearing 100 per cent, leading to warm and sticky conditions. As per IMD's forecast, Mumbai will continue to experience clear skies on 28th March, accompanied by rising temperatures.

Weather forecast for Mumbai

As of 9 AM on 28th March, the temperature in Mumbai stands at 28 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels have reached 67 per cent. Winds are blowing at a speed of 6 kmph, bringing mild breezes but little relief from the warmth. These conditions are expected to fluctuate as the day progresses.

The IMD has predicted that Mumbai will witness clear skies throughout the day. The minimum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could rise to 31 degrees Celsius. The sun is set to go down at 6:52 PM, bringing some respite from the heat.

Moving forward, Mumbai is likely to continue experiencing clear skies on 29th March. The temperature range for the day is anticipated to be between 23 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. Sunrise is expected at 6:36 AM.

Air quality in Mumbai

In addition to the increasing temperatures, the air quality in Mumbai remains a concern. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Colaba is currently recorded at 65, which falls under the ‘Satisfactory’ category. However, individuals with respiratory issues are advised to limit outdoor activities and wear masks when stepping out.

For reference, the AQI scale is classified as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

What this means for Mumbai residents

With rising humidity levels and the possibility of a heatwave, residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct exposure to the sun for prolonged periods, and dress in light, breathable clothing. While the weather is not as hot as previous weeks, the combination of high humidity and temperatures can make outdoor activities uncomfortable.

As Mumbai moves deeper into the summer months, it is crucial to stay updated with weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to stay cool and healthy amidst the changing climate conditions.