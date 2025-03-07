IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, neighbours, forecasting temperatures will cross 40°C; experts attribute spike to strong easterly winds. Officials from IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai attribute the spike in daytime temperatures to strong easterly winds. Private meteorologists and weather enthusiasts predict that peak temperatures

After a brief dip in temperatures, the mercury is set to soar again. A yellow alert is issued when the heat could be tolerable for the general public but is a moderate health concern for vulnerable people. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbaikars, brace for another scorching spell as meteorologists warn of fresh heatwave. After a brief dip in temperatures, the mercury is set to soar again, reaching 37°C–39°C along the coastal belt and 39°C–41°C in the interiors of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), particularly Thane and Navi Mumbai. With temperatures already climbing, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri from March 9 to March 11.

Officials from IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai attribute the spike in daytime temperatures to strong easterly winds. Private meteorologists and weather enthusiasts predict that peak temperatures will likely be recorded between March 7 and 11. This pattern mirrors late February, when similar heatwave conditions prompted the IMD to issue alerts on February 25, 26, and 27. However, temperatures dropped slightly in the following days, dipping by 2–3°C.

On Wednesday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4°C, up from 36.8°C on Tuesday. The Colaba observatory registered 33.4°C, which was 2.2°C above normal and slightly higher than Tuesday’s 33.1°C. “With rising temperatures and heatwave alerts in place, residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure,” an IMD official said.

Experts weigh in Rajesh Kapadia, climatologist, Vagaries of Weather: “As western disturbances pass, Mumbai, Konkan, and Interior Western Maharashtra are experiencing warm to hot days and cooler nights, with a diurnal temperature range exceeding 20°C. While this is typical for early March, the unusual factor is that it has persisted since late February, when such conditions are rare.”



Mumbaikars trying to protect themselves from the heat. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Kapadia issued a heatwave alert for Maharashtra, warning that temperatures will rise to 37°C–39°C in coastal areas, while interiors like Thane and Navi Mumbai may hit 39°C–41°C. Pune is expected to hover around 36°C until the weekend, rising to 39°C–40°C next week.

Mahesh Palawat, VP, Meteorology & Climate Change, Skymet Weather: “Temperatures will rise from March 7 and 8, triggering heatwave conditions. Over the last 24 hours, temperatures dropped by 2–3°C across Maharashtra, thanks to northerly winds. However, a fresh western disturbance will disrupt this pattern, intensifying the heatwave, especially in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Telangana. Dry, hot winds will persist, delaying the cooling sea breeze and making the weather hotter and more humid across Maharashtra and Goa.”

Rushikesh Agre, independent weather enthusiast ("Mumbai Rains" on X): “Mumbai and its suburbs are set for one of the hottest spells of 2025 from March 6–11, likely breaking February records. Suburban areas could exceed 40°C.”