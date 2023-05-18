- Latest News
Civic officials will face action if Mumbai witnesses waterlogging issues during the upcoming monsoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday. He was speaking after inspecting various pre-monsoon works being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Shinde asked the BMC administration to ensure a foolproof system is in place at spots that face waterlogging so that people get relief. He said civic authorities have already set up holding ponds and floodgates to release rain water into the sea. "I have instructed officials to dig deep till the hard base to clean city nullahs instead of concentrating on how much silt in metric tonnes has been removed. Broken footpaths must be repaired and roads must be cleaned," he added. Also read: Medico, civil servant and train operations expert takes over as Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer The chief minister rejected allegations of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) that contractors had been given advance mobilisation amount of Rs 600 crore by the BMC for road tenders. This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.18 May,2023 07:57 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
A versatile personality, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, MBBS, MD (Physiology) and an officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service 2011 batch has taken over as the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway. He succeeds Shivaji Sutar, who has moved to Railway Board as Director, Information and Publicity. Before taking over as CPRO, Central Railway Dr Manaspure was working as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Bhusaval Division, Central Railway. He has worked in various capacities on Central Railway as Divisional Operation Manager, Solapur Division, Deputy Chief Operation Manager, Construction Department, Mumbai and Senior Divisional Operation Manager, Mumbai Division. He has been awarded with General Manager’s Zonal award in 2016 for outstanding train operation performance in Solapur Division. He has also received best Punctuality Zonal Shield in 2019-20 for outstanding train operation of local suburban trains and mail express trains in Mumbai division. He has immensely contributed in improving the assets of Mumbai Division to run Suburban services, Mail/Express trains over Mumbai Division. Also read: Navi Mumbai: Woman arrested for husband's murder; two contract killers from Punjab held He played crucial role in rationalisation of suburban time table which created paths for additional suburban services. He was instrumental in planning and execution of completion of Thane-Diva new 5th and 6th lines, arrangement of various maintenance blocks for construction of these new lines simultaneously keeping suburban trains running for almost 180 days of block period.18 May,2023 07:51 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Thursday assured Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda that the saffron party would win more seats in the State in the upcoming elections than it bagged in previous polls. Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in the country in April-May 2024, while the Assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be conducted in October-November next year. The BJP-Shiv Sena (undivided) combine had won 41 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While BJp had bagged BJP 23, the Shiv Sena had won 18. Later that year, in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The two parties, however, parted ways after the election results over the issue of chief minister's post. There are 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. Currently, the BJP shares power with the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June 2022. Addressing party workers after the BJP's state executive meeting in Pune, where Nadda and several ministers were present, Fadnavis said, "We want to assure our party's national president that he need not worry about Maharashtra. We will win more seats than we won in the previous elections." "This is the first executive meeting of the BJP after the Supreme Court verdict on the Maharashtra government. Not a single demand out of the total eight put forth by the opposition was approved by the Supreme Court. I want to tell that our government is fully constitutional and it will not only complete its term, but also win the next elections." The Supreme Court last week said that it cannot restore the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test in June last year. The top court said it could have considered reinstating the MVA government if Thackeray had refrained from resigning. Also read: Ground in Maharashtra 'very good' for Maha Vikas Aghadi: NCP after BJP debacle in Karnataka Fadnavis stressed that in order to win the upcoming elections, there was a need to strengthen the party at the booth-level. "Recently, we faced a defeat in Karnataka. At 42 places, we lost the seats by a margin of 2,000 to 3,000 votes only. Hence, there is a need to strengthen the party at the booth-level everywhere," the senior BJP leader said. The Congress made a stunning comeback in Karnataka ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win that will be key for reviving its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The grand old party bagged 135 out of the 224 seats. (PTI)18 May,2023 07:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The police have apprehended two individuals from Punjab for their alleged involvement in the killing of a transport company owner in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. With these arrests, the total number of individuals detained in connection with the case has risen to three, according to a police official on Thursday. Jaspal Singh Khosa Palsingh (48) was fatally attacked while on his morning walk on May 8 in Kalamboli. Following the incident, Crime Branch teams were formed to investigate the case, stated Senior Inspector Ravindra Patil of Unit II (Panvel). "After an investigation, our focus turned towards his wife, who was the first to be arrested. Following her interrogation, we were able to apprehend two contract killers from Punjab at the Kurla LTT terminus in Mumbai. The woman allegedly had frequent disputes with her husband and had purportedly paid Rs 20 lakh to the duo to carry out the murder," he explained. Also read: Thane: Police arrest five including mother for trying to sell 20-day-old baby In a separate incident, on May 15, a 23-year-old man was arrested in Thane of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a 19-year-old woman during a fight with his estranged wife in the early hours if the day. The accused and his wife were staying separately due to differences between them. On May 14 night, the man visited his wife who lived with the victim in Diva area, he said. However, the couple got into a fight around 3 am. The man pulled out a knife and attacked his wife. When the victim tried to save her, the accused stabbed her to death, the official said. After being alerted by locals, police arrested the man from Diva and admitted his wife to a hospital, he added. (With inputs from PTI)18 May,2023 05:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai witnessed 'above normal' day temperatures on Thursday as maximum temperature recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department's Santacruz observatory was 37.3 degrees at 1pm. The minimum temperature in the city was 28.3 degrees recorded at 7am. Mumbai city is expected to warm up this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicts that the development of an anticyclone-like phenomena will cause daily temperatures to rise by a few degrees. On Monday, the city's maximum temperature was recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius, one degree higher than average. Due to the emergence of an anticyclone-like phenomena, the daily maximum temperature in the following two days may range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. A change in wind patterns will also occur because of the dry north and north-easterly winds, IMD officials have said. Also read: Significant victory for India as US court approves extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana Last week, Mumbai experienced a heat wave for two consecutive days along with several other places in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to rise over several parts of India over the coming few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over south Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh between May 20 and 22. Maximum temperatures are also very likely to rise by two to three degree Celsius over Maharashtra during the next five days. "No significant change in Maximum temperatures are very likely over many parts of Northwest & Central India during next 48 hours and rise by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperature very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days," the IMD said in its press release. Due to humid air and high temperature, hot and discomfort weather is predicted over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Konkan and Goa during the next five days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Tamilnadu till May 20.18 May,2023 04:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a significant legal victory for India, a US court in California has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India where he is sought for his involvement in the attacks. US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Chooljian of the District Court of the Central District of California released a 48-page order on Wednesday, saying 62-year-old Rana "should be extradited to India" under the extradition treaty between India and the United States, PTI reported. As many as 166 people, including six Americans, were killed during the attacks by the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in November 2008. The kin of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks have welcomed a Unites States Court’s approval for the extradition of one of the accused Tahawwur Rana to India. They demanded that Rana be given death sentence or a strict punishment. Rana is currently in the federal lockup in Los Angeles. One of the victim’s father said that he was hopeful that the extradition and said that Rana’s testimony will expose the role of Pakistan in the incident. Devika Natwarlal, who claimed to be youngest eyewitness to the attack at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in November 2008 when she was just nine years' old, said, "I was shot in the right leg in the terror attack. Many people were killed in front of me." "I have come to know that Rana will be brought to India. I am happy, but I'll be happier only if he is hanged to death or strict action is taken against him," the 24-year-old woman told PTI. She said bringing Rana to India and keeping him in jail will not serve any purpose and more information should be gathered from him (about the terror attack). "He (Rana) knew the attack was going to happen and people would be shot...ten terrorists come to our city and open fire," she said. The woman said such a terrorist, who along with David Headley (Lashkar-e-Taiba operative) masterminded the plan (for the terror attack), should be punished. "He should be punished, and punished in a way that no one tries to do something like this in our country or elsewhere," she added. Also read: Traffic jams in areas of eastern suburbs of Mumbai, police declare 'No Parking Zone'; check details Talking to PTI, Subhash Shinde (60), the father of State Reserve Police Force constable Rahul Shinde who was killed in the attack, said it is already known that Pakistan was behind the attack, but the extradition of Rana and his testimony will expose the neighbouring country one more time. Rahul Shinde was among the first police personnel to enter the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in south Mumbai after the terrorists attacked it. His father, who lives at Sultanpur in Maharashtra's Solapur district, said all those who were involved in the terror attack conspiracy should be brought to justice. Exposing the whole conspiracy and punishing all the accused in the attack would be a tribute to the police officials and citizens killed in the attack, he said. Welcoming the US court's approval of Rana's extradition to India, he said it will be an attempt to eradicate terrorism. Sabira Khan (46), who was seriously injured in a taxi blast during the terror attack near Dockyard Road in south Mumbai, said all the accused persons and masterminds of the terror attack should be punished. "I don't know much about Tahawwur Rana, but if he was involved in the conspiracy, he must be brought to justice," she said. Even after 14 years of the incident, Khan's struggle is still on as she is unable to walk properly without support. Khan said she has undergone 12 surgeries, spent lakhs of rupees on her treatment and is waiting for aid from the government. (With additional details from PTI)18 May,2023 04:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
With the rising traffic conditions in the eastern suburbs of the city, the Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday declared said the primary cause of the traffic congestions in the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division was alleged illegal parking of vehicles in a patch in eastern suburbs that was leading to major traffic problems. The Mumbai Traffic Police have hence decided to permanently make the patch under the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division a 'No Parking Zone'. The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued a list of areas in eastern suburbs of the city which have been no termed as 'no parking zones' after several locals complaint about the traffic congestions in the locality. In a traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that whereas it has been observed that illegal parking in the jurisdiction of Antop Hill Traffic Division from Panchashil Nagar Nala to Arsh Hyundai Showroom, up to Godrej Coliseum Building Gate, Sewree, Chembur Road (North bound) is causing huge traffic congestion. The Mumbai Traffic Police notification said that the local residents have made complaints of the rising traffic conditions on the locality and the Antop Hill Traffic Division has sent a report to declare the said area as a 'No Parking Zone'. Also read: No traffic constable over 55 should be put on duty at roads, CM tells top cop The Mumbai Traffic Police, in the notification further said that the ongoing through the traffic situation, it is necessary to make an order to declare the said area as 'NO Parking Zone'. The traffic notification was issued by Raju Bhujbal, DCP, Traffic (HQ and Central), Mumbai. It said that In order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, it is being hereby ordered as under- The below mentioned premises shall be declared as a 'No Parking Zone' permanently from 00-01 hrs dated 06/05/2023. No Parking Zone Parking of all motor vehicles on North bond from Panchshil Nagar nala to Arsh Hyundai showroom, Godrej Coliseum Building gate, Sewri Chembur Road (North bond) Wadala, Mumbai shall be restricted permanently for 24 hours.18 May,2023 03:39 PM IST | Mumbai | Asif Rizvi
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda is sure of having the next Mumbai mayor from his party, then he should make a pitch for holding the civic elections immediately. "If J P Nadda is so sure of having the next Mumbai Mayor from BJP, he should make a call for BMC elections to be held immediately, otherwise it will prove that they are afraid of going to polls and all that he said in Mumbai was only to create a false winning narrative," NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement. Nadda must know that in order to have a mayor, they must first contest BMC elections which the state government led by his party is avoiding because an internal survey of the Maharashtra BJP shows that if elections are held now they will lose, he said. "Besides, having the Eknath Shinde group on board has not gained them any voters. In fact, they (BJP) know that they have lost credibility by aligning with them (Shinde group) after it orchestrated a coup," he said. Also Read: Maharashtra is witnessing transformation owing to double-engine govt: JP Nadda It appears that either the local BJP Mumbai unit has not appraised Nadda of the prevailing unacceptably of the party among the voters in Mumbai and Maharashtra or that he is aware and therefore trying to create a perception that everything is alright and they are sure of winning, Crasto added. On the first day of his two-day visit to Maharashtra, Nadda on Wednesday called for collective efforts by the BJP to ensure that the next mayor of Mumbai is from the party. He made the statement while addressing party functionaries at a meeting in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena (undivided) ruled the Mumbai civic body for more than two decades till March 2022. The last mayor of Mumbai before the five-year term of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ended in March 2022 was Kishori Pednekar, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. The state government appointed the administrator in the BMC as elections could not be held before the expiry of the five-year term. In the 2017 BMC elections, the BJP made giant strides by winning 82 of 227 seats, just two seats behind the Shiv Sena (undivided). (With inputs from PTI)18 May,2023 02:16 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday slammed the privatisation policy of the Narendra Modi government and accused it of "auctioning" democracy, freedom of speech, social harmony and the rule of law. If this wasn't enough, the government was also planning to privatise some public sector banks, claimed an editorial in 'Saamana', the mouthpiece of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Referring to reports in a section of media about a committee being set up to review privatisation of banks, the Marathi daily said even if the entire issue is still in process, it is "confirmed" that some banks will be privatised. Also Read: Labourer working at Uddhav Thackeray's Mumbai residence injured during work "It is being said that some government companies and public sector undertakings are suffering losses and have become white elephant for the government. There is some truth in these claims. But, the Modi government hasn't been transparent in its privatisation moves," the Marathi daily claimed. Whatever was earned in the last seven decades was being privatised under the garb of "navsanjivani', it further claimed. "The face of the Modi government is dangerous as it is auctioning democracy, freedom of speech, social harmony, rule of law and now banks will be added," the editorial alleged. The Centre in December last year said it will take a view on privatisation of public sector banks after consultation with the departments and regulator concerned. (With inputs from PTI)18 May,2023 01:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Three persons were injured after a group of 15 people allegedly attacked them with iron rods and a sword in Maharashtra's Thane city. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday at Majiwada Naka when the accused, including a woman, came on motorbikes and in cars, police said on Thursday. Vartak Nagar police station's inspector Mahadeo Kumbhar told PTI that the three victims, including a scrap dealer, were chatting when the accused arrived there. Also Read: Thane: Fire breaks out in electricity meter box room of a residential building in Wagle Estate area The accused demanded "protection money" from the scrap dealer and when he refused, they allegedly attacked him. His friend and another person who intervened in the fight were also allegedly attacked, he said. While one of the victims ran away, the other two injured persons were taken to hospital, the official said. A case was registered against nine identified and other unidentified persons on charges of extortion and attempt to murder as well as under provisions of the Arms Act, he said. No arrest has been made so far, the police added. (With inputs from PTI)18 May,2023 01:09 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
In a major Cabinet reshuffle, Arjun Ram Meghwal has replaced Kiren Rijiju as the Union and Justice Minister, a communique from President's Secretariat said on Thursday. Meghwal will also get existing portfolios of Rijiju apart from the Law and Justice Ministry as a part of this reshuffle. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, the portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju," the communique added. As law minister, Rijiju had been the most vocal in the government in criticising the collegium system of appointing Supreme Court and high court judges and described it as being "alien" to the Constitution. His recent remarks on some retired judges being part of an anti-India gang had evoked strong reactions. Also Read: Kiren Rijiju claims consultations on to change fake news rules He had claimed that a few retired judges and some activists who are part of the "anti-India gang" were trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of opposition party. Rijiju was named as law minister on July 7, 2021. The Sports Minister and the Minister of State for Minority Affairs at that time, Rijiju got the coveted portfolio following the resignation of senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. A brief communique of Rashtrapati Bhavan said President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reallocated portfolios among ministers in the Union Council of Ministers. "The portfolio of (the) Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju," it said. Meghwal is currently the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and the Minister of State for Culture. He has been assigned independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, according to the communique. Rijiju will take over from Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was holding charge of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. (With inputs from ANI and PTI)18 May,2023 12:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
