Security ramped up nationwide as airports brace for new surge in threats

An Indigo aircraft from Saudi Arabia after it made an emergency landing following a bomb threat at Jaipur airport on Oct. 15. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article Bomb threats soar past 300 in 12 days, airlines on high alert x 00:00

The series of bomb threats against Indian airlines continued, with the total reported threats exceeding 25 on Friday alone. These threats, directed at multiple carriers, have heightened security concerns, leading to increased measures across airports nationwide. Over the past 12 days, more than 300 threats have been reported, prompting intensified responses.

A senior Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) official told mid-day, “We are leaving no stone unturned. Securing airport premises and closely monitoring passengers are among the ongoing measures being enforced.” According to officials, each threat is treated with the utmost seriousness, leading to intensified screenings, occasional delays, and increased alertness among airline staff. As part of the response, additional personnel have been deployed to monitor suspicious activity in and around terminals.

In light of these ongoing threats, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed airport authorities nationwide to bolster security protocols. "Every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of passengers and airport personnel,” said a senior BCAS official, adding, “We are working in close coordination with airlines and authorities to address each situation as it arises.”

At major hubs like Mumbai and Delhi airports, travellers have expressed both frustration and understanding. “It’s inconvenient, but safety must come first,” said a frequent flyer who requested anonymity. "Given the nature of these threats, one can’t blame the authorities for being extra cautious." The motives behind the surge in bomb threats remain unclear. A BCAS official explained, “If a threat is received for an airborne flight, it must be grounded immediately, which impacts other flights as well.”

Threats on October 25 (Total: 28)

IndiGo

6E11 - Delhi to Istanbul

6E58 - Jeddah to Mumbai

6E17 - Mumbai to Istanbul

6E87 - Kozhikode to Dammam

6E108 - Hyderabad to Chandigarh

6E112 - Chandigarh to Ahmedabad

6E133 - Pune to Bangalore

6E2099 - Udaipur to Delhi

SpiceJet

SG55 - Amritsar to Dubai

SG57 - Ahmedabad to Dubai

SG116 - Darbhanga to Mumbai

SG126 - Leh to Delhi

SG476 - Delhi to Darbhanga

SG2448 - Delhi to Jammu

SG2905 - Mumbai to Kandla

Bomb threats by day 12: 302

Date Threats

October 14 3

October 15 7

October 16 10

October 17 3

October 18 6

October 19 35

October 20 - 36

October 21 14

October 22 77

October 23 - 0

October 24 83

October 25 28