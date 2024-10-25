Breaking News
Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning
Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight
Mumbai: Hawkers back at Dadar station
Mumbai: BMC to act against illegal fireworks shops in city
Baba Siddique murder: Fifteenth accused nabbed by Mumbai cops; Crime Branch targets Bishnoi network
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bomb threats soar past 300 in 12 days airlines on high alert

Bomb threats soar past 300 in 12 days, airlines on high alert

Updated on: 26 October,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Security ramped up nationwide as airports brace for new surge in threats

Bomb threats soar past 300 in 12 days, airlines on high alert

An Indigo aircraft from Saudi Arabia after it made an emergency landing following a bomb threat at Jaipur airport on Oct. 15. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Bomb threats soar past 300 in 12 days, airlines on high alert
x
00:00

The series of bomb threats against Indian airlines continued, with the total reported threats exceeding 25 on Friday alone. These threats, directed at multiple carriers, have heightened security concerns, leading to increased measures across airports nationwide. Over the past 12 days, more than 300 threats have been reported, prompting intensified responses.


A senior Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) official told mid-day, “We are leaving no stone unturned. Securing airport premises and closely monitoring passengers are among the ongoing measures being enforced.” According to officials, each threat is treated with the utmost seriousness, leading to intensified screenings, occasional delays, and increased alertness among airline staff. As part of the response, additional personnel have been deployed to monitor suspicious activity in and around terminals.


In light of these ongoing threats, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed airport authorities nationwide to bolster security protocols. "Every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of passengers and airport personnel,” said a senior BCAS official, adding, “We are working in close coordination with airlines and authorities to address each situation as it arises.”


At major hubs like Mumbai and Delhi airports, travellers have expressed both frustration and understanding. “It’s inconvenient, but safety must come first,” said a frequent flyer who requested anonymity. "Given the nature of these threats, one can’t blame the authorities for being extra cautious." The motives behind the surge in bomb threats remain unclear. A BCAS official explained, “If a threat is received for an airborne flight, it must be grounded immediately, which impacts other flights as well.”

Threats on October 25 (Total: 28)

IndiGo
6E11 - Delhi to Istanbul 
6E58 - Jeddah to Mumbai 
6E17 - Mumbai to Istanbul 
6E87 - Kozhikode to Dammam 
6E108 - Hyderabad to Chandigarh 
6E112 - Chandigarh to Ahmedabad 
6E133 - Pune to Bangalore 
6E2099 - Udaipur to Delhi 

SpiceJet 
SG55 - Amritsar to Dubai  
SG57 - Ahmedabad to Dubai 
SG116 - Darbhanga to Mumbai 
SG126 - Leh to Delhi 
SG476 - Delhi to Darbhanga 
SG2448 - Delhi to Jammu 
SG2905 - Mumbai to Kandla

IndiGo
6E11 - Delhi to Istanbul 
6E58 - Jeddah to Mumbai 
6E17 - Mumbai to Istanbul 
6E87 - Kozhikode to Dammam 
6E108 - Hyderabad to Chandigarh 
6E112 - Chandigarh to Ahmedabad 
6E133 - Pune to Bangalore 
6E2099 - Udaipur to Delhi 

SpiceJet 
SG55 - Amritsar to Dubai  
SG57 - Ahmedabad to Dubai 
SG116 - Darbhanga to Mumbai 
SG126 - Leh to Delhi 
SG476 - Delhi to Darbhanga 
SG2448 - Delhi to Jammu 
SG2905 - Mumbai to Kandla

Bomb threats by day 12: 302
Date       Threats
October 14    3 
October 15    7 
October 16    10 
October 17    3 
October 18    6 
October 19    35 
October 20 -  36 
October 21    14 
October 22   77 
October 23 - 0 
October 24   83 
October 25  28

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai airport chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai domestic airport mumbai news mumbai bomb threat

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK