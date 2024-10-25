Bomb threats soar past 300 in 12 days, airlines on high alert

Security ramped up nationwide as airports brace for new surge in threats
An Indigo aircraft from Saudi Arabia after it made an emergency landing following a bomb threat at Jaipur airport on Oct. 15. File pic/PTI
The series of bomb threats against Indian airlines continued, with the total reported threats exceeding 25 on Friday alone. These threats, directed at multiple carriers, have heightened security concerns, leading to increased measures across airports nationwide. Over the past 12 days, more than 300 threats have been reported, prompting intensified responses.
A senior Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) official told mid-day, “We are leaving no stone unturned. Securing airport premises and closely monitoring passengers are among the ongoing measures being enforced.” According to officials, each threat is treated with the utmost seriousness, leading to intensified screenings, occasional delays, and increased alertness among airline staff. As part of the response, additional personnel have been deployed to monitor suspicious activity in and around terminals.
In light of these ongoing threats, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed airport authorities nationwide to bolster security protocols. "Every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of passengers and airport personnel,” said a senior BCAS official, adding, “We are working in close coordination with airlines and authorities to address each situation as it arises.”
At major hubs like Mumbai and Delhi airports, travellers have expressed both frustration and understanding. “It’s inconvenient, but safety must come first,” said a frequent flyer who requested anonymity. "Given the nature of these threats, one can’t blame the authorities for being extra cautious." The motives behind the surge in bomb threats remain unclear. A BCAS official explained, “If a threat is received for an airborne flight, it must be grounded immediately, which impacts other flights as well.”
Threats on October 25 (Total: 28)
IndiGo
6E11 - Delhi to Istanbul
6E58 - Jeddah to Mumbai
6E17 - Mumbai to Istanbul
6E87 - Kozhikode to Dammam
6E108 - Hyderabad to Chandigarh
6E112 - Chandigarh to Ahmedabad
6E133 - Pune to Bangalore
6E2099 - Udaipur to Delhi
SpiceJet
SG55 - Amritsar to Dubai
SG57 - Ahmedabad to Dubai
SG116 - Darbhanga to Mumbai
SG126 - Leh to Delhi
SG476 - Delhi to Darbhanga
SG2448 - Delhi to Jammu
SG2905 - Mumbai to Kandla
Bomb threats by day 12: 302
Date Threats
October 14 3
October 15 7
October 16 10
October 17 3
October 18 6
October 19 35
October 20 - 36
October 21 14
October 22 77
October 23 - 0
October 24 83
October 25 28