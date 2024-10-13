-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
The Bombay High Court in March this year acquitted Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case, noting the prosecution failed to prove the case against him13 October,2024 12:10 AM IST | PTI
Pankaja Munde expressed her concerns over the rising caste schism within society12 October,2024 05:52 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
There were numerous complaints about Khodke working against the party, said state Congress chief Nana Patole in a statement12 October,2024 05:51 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
Manoj Jarange warned the government to address the issues of all communities before the model code of conduct for the assembly polls comes into force12 October,2024 04:53 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin's names surfaced in connection with the case after the arrest of gangster Om Prakash12 October,2024 03:51 PM IST | PTI
Air India Express Flight 613 took off from Tiruchirapalli and ran into a landing gear problem. It made a safe landing after circling the city to reduce fuel for two hours.12 October,2024 03:10 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
BSF Punjab Frontier said that "this recovery has dealt a significant blow to trans-border criminals attempting to smuggle heroin into India from the Pakistan border."12 October,2024 02:29 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
The BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, would be its choice for the top post if the party won12 October,2024 02:05 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi are scheduled to attend the Dussehra programme arranged by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi.12 October,2024 11:28 AM IST | mid-day online correspondent
Mohan Bhagwat recalled last year’s tribute to Maharani Durgavati who was the queen of the Gond kingdom of Garha-Katanga and announced that this year's focus was on Ahilyabai Holkar, whose 320th birth anniversary is being observed12 October,2024 11:14 AM IST | mid-day online correspondent
Sheikh Waqas Akram states, "The entire Pakistan will take to the streets on October 15, if Imran Khan is not granted access to basic rights, family, and party leaders."12 October,2024 10:57 AM IST | mid-day online correspondent
At SSG Hospital in Vadodara, patients from Gujarat and neighbouring states get free treatment for serious illnesses under the Ayushman Card scheme.12 October,2024 10:43 AM IST | mid-day online correspondent
The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai railway stations under Chennai division of South Western railway, leading to derailment of 12 coaches of the passenger train12 October,2024 09:30 AM IST | Kavaraippettai | mid-day online correspondent
Due to the disruptions to train movement throughout the stretch, the railways were forced to cancel two trains and redirect or run over half a dozen others via different routes.12 October,2024 09:13 AM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent
As many as 19 passengers were injured after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No.12578) collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai on Friday night12 October,2024 09:11 AM IST | Chennai | ANI
Attending a Ramleela in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party is following the "principles of Ram Rajya" to serve the people Delhi12 October,2024 09:06 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
A police team from Dalkhola in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district along with the Kandra police exhumed the body from Champanagar forest here in the presence of a magistrate, the police officer said12 October,2024 09:04 AM IST | Jharkhand | PTI
The incident took place at platform number 2 of the metro station; the elderly man was a resident of Subhash Nagar and was under depression for a past few months, according to a police officer12 October,2024 08:58 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Kumaraswamy, currently out on bail, addressed a series of press briefings on September 28 "and made false and malicious allegations and threats to me", he claimed.12 October,2024 08:47 AM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
Security forces vow to block infiltration as winter approaches12 October,2024 08:27 AM IST | Srinagar | Agencies
The peace, security, and stability in the South China Sea are in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region, Modi stressed.12 October,2024 08:25 AM IST | Vientiane | Agencies
ADVERTISEMENT
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah war, Israel is reportedly planning to intensify aggression in Lebanon. Israeli Military Chief, Shin Bet Head are preparing roadmap for aggression in Lebanon.
Israel continues to fire at UN peacekeeper positions12 October,2024 08:20 AM IST | Beirut | Agencies
There were around 50 workers at the site and some of them escaped unhurt after running into the nearby mountains or remaining hidden deep in the mines
The winner was announced at a ceremony in Oslo on Friday, for the group, which “contributed greatly to the establishment of the nuclear taboo”
ADVERTISEMENT
The nine-day festival honours the nine avatars of Goddess Durga and is marked by vibrant festivities, traditional dances, and rituals.03 October,2024 12:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Navratri 2024 will be observed from October 3 to October 12
Whether it’s experimenting with fusion wear, playing with vibrant colours, or accessorising with statement jewellery, Navratri fashion in 2024 is set to be exciting, bold, and fun!
Diabetes significantly affects daily life, requiring patients to manage multiple medications, frequently monitor glucose levels, and in many cases, administer insulin injections. On the other hand, adrenal insufficiency affects daily life differently. Patients often report poor sleep quality and more11 October,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Dr. Pranav A Ghody
ADVERTISEMENT