Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
Ex-Delhi University professor G N Saibaba passes away

The Bombay High Court in March this year acquitted Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case, noting the prosecution failed to prove the case against him

13 October,2024 12:10 AM IST | PTI
India News Maharashtra polls

Pankaja Munde reaches out to Dalits and OBC; promises action if are 'troubled'

Pankaja Munde expressed her concerns over the rising caste schism within society

12 October,2024 05:52 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
India News

Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'

There were numerous complaints about Khodke working against the party, said state Congress chief Nana Patole in a statement

12 October,2024 05:51 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
India News Maharashtra polls

We need to bring change if quota demands are not met, Jarange tells supporters

Manoj Jarange warned the government to address the issues of all communities before the model code of conduct for the assembly polls comes into force

12 October,2024 04:53 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
India News
Drug case: No specific evidence against actors, says Kerala police

Sreenath Bhasi and Prayaga Martin's names surfaced in connection with the case after the arrest of gangster Om Prakash

12 October,2024 03:51 PM IST | PTI
India News

Trichy District Collector praises Air India pilots for saving passengers lives

Air India Express Flight 613 took off from Tiruchirapalli and ran into a landing gear problem. It made a safe landing after circling the city to reduce fuel for two hours.

12 October,2024 03:10 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
India News

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone containing heroin and pistol in Punjab

BSF Punjab Frontier said that "this recovery has dealt a significant blow to trans-border criminals attempting to smuggle heroin into India from the Pakistan border."

12 October,2024 02:29 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
India News

Haryana: New BJP government to be sworn in on Oct 17, PM Modi to attend

The BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, would be its choice for the top post if the party won

12 October,2024 02:05 PM IST | mid-day online correspondent
India News
President Murmu, PM Modi wish citizens on Vijayadashmi

President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi are scheduled to attend the Dussehra programme arranged by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi.

12 October,2024 11:28 AM IST | mid-day online correspondent
India News

Important to commemorate historical figures who contributed to nation: Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat recalled last year’s tribute to Maharani Durgavati who was the queen of the Gond kingdom of Garha-Katanga and announced that this year's focus was on Ahilyabai Holkar, whose 320th birth anniversary is being observed

12 October,2024 11:14 AM IST | mid-day online correspondent
World News

PTI to hold protest during SCO Summit in Islamabad's D-chowk

Sheikh Waqas Akram states, "The entire Pakistan will take to the streets on October 15, if Imran Khan is not granted access to basic rights, family, and party leaders."

12 October,2024 10:57 AM IST | mid-day online correspondent
India News

Gujarat celebrates Vikas Saptah, marks 23 years of change under PM Modi

At SSG Hospital in Vadodara, patients from Gujarat and neighbouring states get free treatment for serious illnesses under the Ayushman Card scheme.

12 October,2024 10:43 AM IST | mid-day online correspondent

India News
Pic/PTI

In Photos: Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collides with goods train near Chennai

12 October,2024 12:16 PM IST | ronak mastakar

India News

TN: 19 injured as Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collides with goods train; watch

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai railway stations under Chennai division of South Western railway, leading to derailment of 12 coaches of the passenger train

12 October,2024 09:30 AM IST | Kavaraippettai | mid-day online correspondent
Special Train with trapped passengers leaves from Chennai after Express crash

Due to the disruptions to train movement throughout the stretch, the railways were forced to cancel two trains and redirect or run over half a dozen others via different routes.

12 October,2024 09:13 AM IST | Chennai | mid-day online correspondent
'Bagmati Express entered loop line where goods train was stationed' Tamil Nadu

As many as 19 passengers were injured after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No.12578) collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Chennai on Friday night

12 October,2024 09:11 AM IST | Chennai | ANI
'Ram Rajya' means education, healthcare for all: Arvind Kejriwal

Attending a Ramleela in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party is following the "principles of Ram Rajya" to serve the people Delhi

12 October,2024 09:06 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
West Bengal man's body exhumed from Jharkhand, 1 held for abduction, murder

A police team from Dalkhola in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district along with the Kandra police exhumed the body from Champanagar forest here in the presence of a magistrate, the police officer said

12 October,2024 09:04 AM IST | Jharkhand | PTI
Delhi: 'Depressed' elderly kills self by jumping before metro in Tagore Garden

The incident took place at platform number 2 of the metro station; the elderly man was a resident of Subhash Nagar and was under depression for a past few months, according to a police officer

12 October,2024 08:58 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
ADGP claims former Karnataka CM threatened him to stop probe, files FIR

Kumaraswamy, currently out on bail, addressed a series of press briefings on September 28 "and made false and malicious allegations and threats to me", he claimed.

12 October,2024 08:47 AM IST | Bengaluru | mid-day online correspondent
Militants waiting to strike from LoC: BSF

Security forces vow to block infiltration as winter approaches

12 October,2024 08:27 AM IST | Srinagar | Agencies
PM Modi calls for peace in conflict zones

The peace, security, and stability in the South China Sea are in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region, Modi stressed.

12 October,2024 08:25 AM IST | Vientiane | Agencies

Israel-Hezbollah war: Israel prepares for aggression in Lebanon

    Amid the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah war, Israel is reportedly planning to intensify aggression in Lebanon. Israeli Military Chief, Shin Bet Head are preparing roadmap for aggression in Lebanon.

    12 October,2024 03:26 PM IST

    World News

    At least 22 killed in airstrikes in Beirut

    Israel continues to fire at UN peacekeeper positions

    12 October,2024 08:20 AM IST | Beirut | Agencies
    20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan

    There were around 50 workers at the site and some of them escaped unhurt after running into the nearby mountains or remaining hidden deep in the mines

    12 October,2024 08:19 AM IST | Karachi | Agencies
    Nobel Peace Prize given to atomic bomb survivors

    The winner was announced at a ceremony in Oslo on Friday, for the group, which “contributed greatly to the establishment of the nuclear taboo”

    12 October,2024 08:17 AM IST | Oslo | Agencies
    Doraemon voice actor dies at age 90

    12 October,2024 08:16 AM IST | Tokyo | Agencies
    Vladimir Putin meets Iranian counterpart in Turkmenistan

    12 October,2024 08:14 AM IST | Ashgabat | Agencies
    Durga Puja: Islamic songs sung at pandal in Bangladesh

    12 October,2024 08:08 AM IST | Chittagong | Agencies
    PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia

    11 October,2024 02:59 PM IST | Vientiane | PTI
    Donald Trump says India is the largest tariff charger, to pay back if elected

    11 October,2024 10:56 AM IST | Washington | mid-day online correspondent

    Offbeat News

    Navratri 2024: Day-wise colours of festival and their significance

    The nine-day festival honours the nine avatars of Goddess Durga and is marked by vibrant festivities, traditional dances, and rituals.

    03 October,2024 12:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
    Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri wishes, images, SMS, greetings for loved ones

    Navratri 2024 will be observed from October 3 to October 12

    30 September,2024 04:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
    Here's how you can level up your Desi outfit game for garba

    Whether it’s experimenting with fusion wear, playing with vibrant colours, or accessorising with statement jewellery, Navratri fashion in 2024 is set to be exciting, bold, and fun!

    28 September,2024 08:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
    Navratri 2024: Date, timings, and everything you need to know

    27 September,2024 02:19 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
    Navratri 2024: Items to remove from home to attract positive energy

    27 September,2024 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
    On PM Narendra Modi's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about him

    16 September,2024 12:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
    PM Modi Birthday: 10 major schemes launched by PM to propel India's development

    15 September,2024 10:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
    Hindi Diwas 2024: Celebrating the evolution and literary heritage of Hindi

    14 September,2024 05:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

    Opinion News

    Prevalence of diabetes vs. adrenal insufficiency & other Endocrine Disorders

    Diabetes significantly affects daily life, requiring patients to manage multiple medications, frequently monitor glucose levels, and in many cases, administer insulin injections. On the other hand, adrenal insufficiency affects daily life differently. Patients often report poor sleep quality and more

    11 October,2024 12:27 PM IST | Mumbai | Dr. Pranav A Ghody
    Service roads are just as important as main roads

    11 October,2024 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | The Editorial
    The tremendous weight of words

    11 October,2024 07:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Rosalyn D'mello
    The magic of the Masters

    10 October,2024 05:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello
    Let’s make Metro experience a pleasant one

    10 October,2024 05:18 AM IST | Mumbai | The Editorial
    The troubled waters of RBI's P2P directions

    09 October,2024 02:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Ritwik Mehta | Aditya Trivedi
