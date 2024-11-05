Devotees celebrate Chhath Puja with holy dip in Ganga at Patliputra Ghat

On the first day of Chhath Puja, devotees gathered at Patliputra Ghat in Patna to perform sacred rituals, take a holy dip in the Ganga, and prepare offerings for the Sun God.

Devotees commenced the vibrant celebrations of Chhath Puja with traditional rituals and a sacred dip in the Ganga at Patliputra Ghat in Patna on the first day of the festival, known as 'Nahaye Khaye.' This grand festival, which holds immense significance in the folk faith, began on Tuesday and will continue for four days.

Thousands of devotees flocked to Patliputra Ghat, located at Digha in Patna, to partake in the auspicious occasion. As part of the rituals, they took a holy bath in the river and offered 'aradh' (water offerings) to the Sun god, Surya Dev. The atmosphere was filled with devotion and reverence as families gathered to celebrate together.

Speaking to ANI, several devotees expressed their excitement about the festival. One devotee stated, "We have arrived here at the ghat to take a bath in the holy water of River Ganga. After taking the bath, we will collect the sacred 'Ganga Jal' and prepare prasad. Today, we prepare arwa rice, chana dal, pumpkin vegetable, and pakodas as offerings."

Another devotee, who travelled all the way from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, shared, "We have come to Patna specifically to perform Chhath Puja. We eagerly wait for this day and have been observing the festival for the last three years. My entire family participates in the rituals, not seeking specific wishes but only blessings from Chhatti Maiya."

Meanwhile, celebrations for the four-day Chhath Puja were also witnessed at the Kalindi Kunj Chhath Ghat in Delhi on Tuesday morning. The festival holds a special place in the hearts of Biharis and Jharkhandis, as it unites families in paying homage to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Chhath Puja is particularly noted for its high participation of women and is marked by fanfare. It serves as an occasion for many to take a break from daily household chores and refresh themselves. The festival is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, as well as by the diaspora from these regions.

Spanning four days, Chhath Puja is one of the most significant and rigorous festivals in the Indian cultural calendar, involving strict rituals and fasting. It expresses gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated from November 5 to 8.