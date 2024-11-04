In a recent viral video from Vrindavan’s Banke Bihari Temple, devotees were seen drinking water dripping from an elephant spout, mistaking it for holy water or ‘Charan Amrit.’ The water was actually discharge from the temple’s air conditioning system, sparking debate on faith and scientific awareness.

Devotees drank AC discharge mistaking it for holy water. The incident sparked discussions on faith vs. science. The viral video reminded many of past `miracle` misconceptions.

In a surprising incident at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, devotees were seen drinking water dripping from an elephant-shaped spout, believing it to be ‘Charan Amrit’ or holy water from the feet of Lord Krishna. A video capturing this scene has since gone viral, sparking discussions on social media about faith and scientific thinking.

The footage shows numerous devotees cupping their hands or using small cups to collect and drink the water, which flowed from an elephant sculpture integrated into the temple’s architecture. However, this wasn’t holy water—it was, in fact, water from the temple’s air conditioning system. According to reports, the water was simply AC discharge that drained from tubes designed to resemble an elephant's mouth.

Despite a temple visitor filming the scene and clarifying that the water was not ‘Charan Amrit’ but AC discharge, many devotees continued drinking it and even splashing it on their heads. The person filming was heard warning others, saying, “This is AC water, not water from Lord Krishna’s feet. The priests of this temple have confirmed this.” Still, several devotees smiled and continued, apparently unmoved by the clarification.

It’s alarming how misinformation spreads when there’s a lack of basic education.

People are consuming AC water, believing it to be holy “Charanamrit.” Education isn’t just about facts; it’s about critical thinking and awareness. pic.twitter.com/R6fHMeHqQW — Sayantani (@SayantaniINC) November 3, 2024

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, attracted a range of reactions. Many viewers commented on the incident, with some expressing disbelief at the actions of the devotees and others criticising the lack of critical thinking. One user on social media remarked, “A mind without scientific temper is the birthplace of myths and superstitions.” Another commented, “Why doesn’t anyone stop and think about what they’re doing? This shows a herd mentality.”

The Liver Doc, a popular social media personality, also weighed in, warning followers not to drink AC water due to potential health risks, as such systems can harbour bacteria and fungi. This warning was echoed by others concerned about the health risks associated with drinking discharge from air conditioning systems.

The incident also reminded many of a similar event in Mumbai in 2012. In that case, water was seen dripping from the feet of a statue of Jesus Christ, leading devotees to believe it was a miraculous event. However, an investigation by rationalist Sanal Edamaruku revealed that the water was coming from a clogged drainage pipe, not from any divine source.

This latest event has once again highlighted the tension between faith and scientific understanding. Some social media users called for more awareness and critical thinking, while others defended the devotees, arguing that such expressions of faith are a personal matter. The viral video, with millions of views, has stirred a wider debate on social media, reminding us of the importance of balancing religious beliefs with practical awareness.