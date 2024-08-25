Krishna fought many evils sent by Kans during his childhood days. The man with the flute also fought ‘Kalia Naag’ at a young age. He was just 11.5 years old when he killed Kans. With this, he taught us to always remain fearless. Krishna advocates for a path of selfless action performed for the benefit of others and not for personal gain

Lord Krishna, considered to be the eighth avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu, is a revered figure in Hinduism. His teachings in the Bhagavad Gita not only impart valuable lessons but also provide insights into his life and philosophy. As Janmashtami approaches, we trace the diverse roles he played in his life and his lessons that hold relevance even in today’s times.

Krishna: The divine lover, guide, mentor, philosopher, friend and warrior

Krishna as a lover

Whenever the talks are about "love", very often the example of "Radha-Krishna" emerges. It is said that, after Radha's birth, she didn't open her eyes for several months. The first time she opened her eyes was when Krishna appeared in front of her. The gopis in Vrindavan fell in love with Krishna when he used to play his flute. But the one he used to love was only Radha.

Krishna as a guide

During the Mahabharata war, Krishna acted as Arjuna's charioteer. During the war, Krishna taught Arjuna lessons about self-realisation. He kept telling the brave archer to always believe in "Karma".

Another example of Krishna as a guide was during the combat between Bheema and Jarasandha. The bulky, strong Pandava once engaged in a fight with his worthy opponent, Jarasandha. Bheema killed him multiple times, but the King of Magadha had supreme powers to rejoin his body. After multiple attempts, Bheema looked at Krishna for help. Krishna picked a stick and divided it into two equal parts and then threw them in opposite directions. Looking at it, Bheema applied the same action with Jarasandha by tearing him apart and throwing his body in opposite directions. This is how, Bheema killed and won the fight over the King of Magadha, Jarasandha.

Krishna as a friend

Later in life, Krishna built his city named ‘Dwarka’. Once his childhood friend Sudama decided to visit him, but looking at his appearance, the gatekeepers didn't allow him to enter the city. They made fun of him by saying "How can Dwarkadhish be a friend of a poor person?" Sudama insisted the gatekeepers to inform Krishna once that his friend was waiting outside the door. As soon as the gatekeeper informed Krishna about Sudama's arrival, he left his ‘sabha’ and ran to meet his childhood friend. Krishna made Sudama sit on his throne and washed his friend's feet with his own hands.

Krishna and Draupadi's friendship

Everyone is aware of the ‘Kuru Sabha’ incident following which the ‘Mahabharata’ war took place. The Pandavas lost the game of dyut to Kauravas and the elder among the five Pandavas, Yudhishtira bet Draupadi after losing his empire. After losing Drupad-Kumari, Dusshasana from the Kaurava's side dragged her into the middle of the sabha and started undressing her. When no one came to the rescue, the only woman in the sabha started calling "Krishna...Krishna" with tears in her eyes. That's when the sabha witnessed a historic moment where Dusshasana continued pulling her saree, but Panchali's saree kept extending covering her body.

Krishna's death

Lord Krishna left his body at Bhalka, now located in Gujarat. The incident took place when a hunter named Jara was hunting for a deer in the forest. Krishna was resting in the same place and the hunter mistook his aim at Krishna's left foot which severely injured him. The incident also marked the end of Dwapar Yuga and the beginning of Kali Yuga.

Krishna's philosophy

Lord Krishna always believed in the philosophy of protecting the good and destroying the bad deeds. Apart from this, he always believed in doing any work without worrying about its results.

Krishna as a warrior

Krishna fought many evils sent by Kans during his childhood days. The man with the flute also fought ‘Kalia Naag’ at a young age. He was just 11.5 years old when he killed Kans. With this, he taught us to always remain fearless.

The timeless wisdom of Lord Krishna in today's India

Lord Krishna has imparted valuable teachings in the Bhagavad Gita. His lessons are deeply relevant to India and beyond in the present times, offering wisdom on various aspects of life. Here are some key teachings from Krishna that still hold relevance.

Dharma (Duty and righteousness)

Krishna emphasises the importance of performing one's duty without worrying about the results.

Relevance: In India, where family, social roles and responsibilities are highly valued, Krishna’s teachings guide individuals to fulfill their duties with integrity and dedication. This is especially significant in a diverse and complex society where navigating personal and professional responsibilities can be challenging.

Karma Yog (Path of selfless action)

Krishna advocates for a path of selfless action performed for the benefit of others and not for personal gain.

Relevance: The concept of performing actions selflessly aligns with the Indian tradition of seva (service). In a society where social and economic disparities exist, this teaching encourages a spirit of community welfare.

Bhakti Yoga (Path of devotion)

Lord Krishna speaks of Bhakti Yoga as the path of devotion and love towards the divine.

Relevance: Bhakti Yoga resonates deeply in India, where devotion and spirituality are integral to many people’s lives and practices. It fosters a personal connection with the divine and encourages a life of faith and love.

Equanimity and detachment

Krishna advises maintaining equanimity in every situation – success and failure, pleasure and pain. He teaches detachment from the fruits of one's actions.

Relevance: In a rapidly changing society like India, this lesson helps individuals navigate the highs and lows of life with composure and inner stability.

Unity in diversity

Krishna acknowledges the diverse ways in which individuals can seek truth and enlightenment.

Relevance: India is known for its rich cultural, religious and philosophical diversity. Krishna’s teachings advocate for recognising and respecting this diversity while pursuing one's spiritual path.

Role of a leader

As a guide and charioteer in the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna illustrates the qualities of an ideal leader, demonstrating wisdom, compassion and clarity of purpose.

Relevance: For leaders in India, whether in politics, business or other fields, Krishna’s example provides a model for leadership rooted in ethics, vision and responsibility.