As the festival of Janmashtami approaches and the city prepares to celebrate Dahi Handi, we speak to govindas about the transformation of the game from a cultural phenomenon to a sport, their rigourous training routines, challenges and bonding within the teams

Aryans Govinda Pathak (L); Kokan Nagar Govinda Pathak (R)

Human pyramids, pots of curd and butter, loud DJs, cultural fervour – come August 27 and govindas will have the spotlight in the streets of Mumbai for the celebration of Dahi Handi, a cultural phenomenon usually marked one day after Janmashtami.