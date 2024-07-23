It’s the wedding season, and we are yet to recover from the big fat wedding that never seemed to end. When it comes to wedding films, celebrity couples have undeniably raised the bar, turning their nuptials into cinematic masterpieces. Be it Kiara’s royal walk towards beau Siddhartha at Jaisalmer’s majestic Suryagarh Palace, or Anushka and Virat’s dreamy pheras in the pastel-drenched gardens of Tuscany or Ranveer’s hearty twirl as he arrives at Lake Como to receive Deepika – engaged couples are taking mental notes. Weddings bring joy, but they also call for extensive planning. Fret not, as we have done the legwork for you. To help you achieve a cinematic wedding shoot, we’ve tapped into the expertise of celebrity wedding photographers who share essential tips for creating a wedding film that’s not just a recording of events but a beautiful, timeless story of your love. Weaving stories via films Mumbai-based wedding filmmaker and co founder of PlaytheNovel, Khozema Udaipurwala takes us through how the world of wedding filmmaking has undergone a significant transformation. “No longer are wedding videos merely a collection of static shots and chronological events as they have evolved into dynamic, cinematic experiences that tell a story as unique as the couple themselves.” Filmmakers are redefining wedding storytelling with innovative techniques and a fresh perspective, capturing not just the events of the day but also the emotions, personalities and intimate moments that make each wedding special. “Rather than simply documenting the day, filmmakers focus on storytelling. They weave together the narrative of the couple’s journey, incorporating personal interviews, voiceovers and meaningful anecdotes,” he informs. This narrative-driven approach creates a deeper connection with the audience, making the film a cherished keepsake. Also, capturing genuine emotions is becoming the heart of wedding photography. Whether it’s the bride’s tears of joy during the Varmala, the groom’s ecstatic reaction as he sees his partner for the first time, or the emotional exchanges between family members – these moments are not to be missed. By capturing sincere, unguarded happenstance, couples can create a more intimate and meaningful portrayal of the wedding, allowing the emotions to speak. Things to keep in mind while planning a wedding shootAnkita Asthana, co-founder of WeddingNama, primary advice is to – focus on yourself and not trends. “Don't get caught up in chasing the latest photography fads. Your wedding photos should reflect your unique personality and love story. What matters most are genuine emotions and moments, not trendy poses or effects,” she emphasises. This entails looking beyond Instagram feeds. While a photographer's Instagram might showcase stunning work, it's just a curated highlight reel. Don't just skim their feed. Ask to see full wedding galleries to get a sense of their overall style and ability to capture a wedding's flow. Key things to look for: Do the photos capture real moments and emotions? Are they well-lit and technically sound? Also read: Want to achieve a work-life balance? Women CEOs share tips to help you Build a relationship with your photographer Khozema suggests getting to know your photographer better and vice versa. This mutual understanding helps them capture the moments that matter most, from the subtle glances to the heartfelt interactions. Talk about what’s important to you, including significant relationships and personal details. Without this insight, a photographer might miss the importance of your grandparents' presence, the depth of a dad’s smile, or the emotions behind an elder brother's facade. Focus on meaningful moments Highlight specific moments you want to be captured, like the way your partner looks at you during the vows or the laughter shared with friends. These are the moments that make your wedding unique and memorable. Consider having your photographer or videographer interview immediate family members. This helps them understand the deeper feelings and stories behind the smiles and tears, allowing for more poignant and meaningful captures. Ask the right questions Ensure your photographer knows the right questions to ask to uncover those special, often unspoken moments. This includes understanding family dynamics and significant relationships that might not be immediately obvious, suggests Khozema. Relax and have fun This might be the most important tip. When you're stressed and running around, it shows in the photos. Delegate tasks to your wedding party or hire a coordinator. Let go of minor hiccups and focus on enjoying your special day. Remember, if you're happy and having a blast, those genuine smiles and laughter will shine through in every photo! Wedding day photography timeline: Key moments and focus areas While wedding videographers can't rigidly plan a wedding day timeline, capturing those fleeting, natural moments is what makes wedding photography so special. Weddings are an explosion of emotions – friends, family, everyone gathered to celebrate the union of two souls. For Asthana, her job as a photographer is to be in the thick of it, documenting all that joy, those sweet tears and the pure, unadulterated fun! “Sure, the bride and groom are the stars of the show, but the heart of a wedding lies in the connections between everyone there. That's why the focus is on capturing not just the formal portraits and ceremony, but also those candid moments – a father straightening his daughter's veil, a group of friends sharing a laugh, and a joyous dance floor eruption. These little details weave the bigger story of the day, a story filled with love, laughter and the magic of witnessing a lifelong commitment,” she outlines. For wedding day photography, Khozema blends editorial and candid styles to capture a comprehensive and authentic portrayal of the event. He breaks down the steps to plan timelines and focus on key moments: Editorial and candid shots: Begin with editorial-style fashion shots of the bride and groom as they prepare for the day. These shots highlight their attire and preparation in a polished, stylish manner. Simultaneously, we capture candid moments that reveal genuine emotions and interactions. Key emotional moments: Pay close attention to capturing emotional highlights, such as the bride’s first look as she gets ready, with her parents witnessing the moment. Also put the highlight on the groom’s friends, as they offer support and excitement. The bridal entry is a particularly crucial moment, as it often brings out the most profound emotions. Pre-event recce: Before the wedding, conduct a thorough recce of the venue to plan the best spots for documenting key moments. This preparation ensures that every significant moment, from the groom's reaction and the bride's nervousness to the family's happiness and genuine tears, is captured perfectly. Documenting genuine emotions: Document the true essence of the day—authentic tears, heartfelt smiles and the love that surrounds the couple. By being strategically positioned and prepared, Don’t miss the light check Sunshine's your friend, but don't wait for the actual sunset – pics get dark then. Asthana reminds us “to aim for that golden hour magic, like two hours before sunset, for a gorgeous glow. Chat with your photographer about where to place the mandap – you don't want a super bright background stealing your spotlight!” For indoor wedding shoots – skip the uplighting – it's not kind to photos (think harsh shadows). Instead, go for soft, flattering light from above. Think fancy chandeliers – they add a regal vibe and fill the space with a warm glow, perfect for capturing those special moments. For low-light situations, such as evening receptions or indoor ceremonies, Khozema suggests using artificial lighting to enhance your shots. Portable flashes, off-camera strobes and reflectors can help you control and modify light to achieve the desired effect. For Sangeet, Khozema asks couples to steer clear of colorful lights. “To capture the best images, it’s crucial to use warm light for their faces. This approach will provide a more flattering and consistent look, enhancing the overall quality of the photos.” Also read: Immerse yourself in 4 curated art shows across Indian metro cities Adding your personal touch When incorporating personal touches and themes into wedding photography, open communication is key. Khozema recounts a touching memory where the groom’s sister, unable to attend due to health issues, asked him to deliver a heartfelt letter to her brother just before his baarat. “These personal touches create deeply emotional and memorable moments that are crucial to capture.” Asthana is all up for surprising your partner (but give your photographer a heads up!). This could be hand-written letters, memorabilia or maybe even an impromptu serenade if that's your style. These unexpected moments of pure joy and laughter will add to the cinematic elements of the video. Most importantly, carve out special moments for just the two of you. Skip the overly choreographed grand entrance and opt for a long walk down the aisle, savouring that time together. Last-minute goof-ups! First, remember to sweat the small stuff… not at all! The centerpieces might not be exactly what you envisioned, or a drape might be a touch off-white. But your guests are there to celebrate your love, not critique the décor. They'll never know the difference from your Pinterest dream board. Focus on the big picture – reminds Asthana. Delegation is your best friend. Hire a wedding planner or enlist trusty friends and family to handle tasks. Create a calm zone for yourself. On your wedding day, Asthana suggests brides and grooms surround themselves with positive and calming people. “Your closest confidantes should be your D-day companions, keep them close,” she adds. Khozema sums up the hygiene check: Be prepared for the unexpected and try to stay calm. Flexibility is key. Whether it’s a change in the schedule or a weather issue, adapting quickly can help mitigate stress and ensure the day remains enjoyable. Maintain open communication with your photographer and other vendors. If any changes occur, informing them as soon as possible allows them to adjust their plans accordingly and ensure a smooth transition. Work with your vendors to develop backup plans for potential challenges. This could include alternate locations for outdoor ceremonies or extra time for unexpected delays. A well-thought-out backup plan can help manage unforeseen issues effectively. Weather can be unpredictable, so have contingency plans in place. For outdoor weddings, consider renting tents or having an indoor backup venue. Ensure your photographer is prepared to work in various lighting conditions and settings. Conduct a thorough pre-event recce to provide detailed information about the day’s schedule and layout. This should include a clear explanation of what will happen and where each key moment will take place. This preparation ensures that all aspects are well-coordinated and that we can capture everything seamlessly.

| Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi 22 July,2024 10:32 AM IST