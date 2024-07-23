-
Boris Brejcha returns to India for another electrifying two-city performance to wrap this year in distinctive sonic waves. On popular demand, the legendary German DJ and producer who drew over 15,000 fans under one roof, returns for a second consecutive year for a power-packed performance at Sunburn Arena, on December 7 and 8, 2024 in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, respectively. Fans are in for a real treat as the king of 'High-Tech Minimal' beats will light up the stage with his signature mix of minimal techno, house and trance. Recognised for his enigmatic joker mask inspired by the Carnival of Venice, Boris Brejcha has carved out a unique niche in the electronic music world, captivating audiences with his infectious energy and pulsating beats. With a career spanning over two decades, Brejcha has established himself as a leading figure in the realm of electronic music, boasting a wide discography with tracks like ‘Purple Noise’, ‘Gravity’ and ‘Space Driver’, having founded his own and music label, Fckng Serious. His performances at top festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival and Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) have invited dance and music enthusiasts alike. Born in 1981, Brejcha's musical journey began after a life-changing event at a young age, which led him to immerse himself in music as a form of expression. At the age of six, he was seriously injured in the Ramstein air show disaster becoming badly burnt and spent months in the hospital. He states in an interview: “This was a special incident in my life. I was alone, I was a little boy and I was in an extreme situation.” During his recovery, music became a vital escape and a means to cope with the pain and challenges he faced. This early encounter with music's therapeutic power inspired him to delve deeper into creating his own sounds. Over time, this passion evolved, and he developed a unique high-tech minimal style that has since defined his career as a pioneering techno DJ and producer. At the age of forty, he still bears extensive scars from the severe burns. Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “We are beyond excited to announce that Boris Brejcha is returning to India for an exclusive tour, after a spectacular show last year! His innovative sound and unparalleled performance style have garnered him a massive following here and we are eager to see him light up the stage once more!” Sunburn has previously hosted some of the biggest names in the global music scene, including the iconic Martin Garrix India Tour, Armin Van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Black Coffee and the unforgettable Marshmello Holi Weekend Tour. Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water Sunburn Arena ft. Boris Brejcha is presented by Absolut Mixers, driven by Hyundai, powered by Reliance Digital and styled by Jack & Jones, event by Spacebound and Team Innovation. For tickets, log on to bookmyshow.com. Also read: Neeta Lulla: People questioned my style, but I stood by my fashion choices23 July,2024 03:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Ahead of presenting the Union Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu in the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. The President fed her 'dahi-cheeni', a ritual performed by elders in Indian families to bestow good luck before undertaking important tasks. This year's Budget is the seventh consecutive Budget for Finance Minister Sitharaman and the Modi government's 13th straight Budget since 2014. She also makes history as the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Budget speeches, surpassing former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive Budgets between 1959-64. Earlier in the day, FM Sitharaman and her team posed for a traditional picture outside the Finance Ministry. She wore an off-white colour saree with a magenta border and displayed the red 'bahi-khata' tablet with the national emblem. In 2019, FM Sitharaman broke the long-standing tradition of a Budget briefcase with a 'bahi khata,' a red-coloured Indian accounting ledger. In 2021, the Finance Minister presented the Budget in a paperless format, using a 'Made in India' tablet. The Budget Session began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12. On Monday, the Finance Minister presented the Economic Survey in Parliament. The Survey projects India's GDP growth rate at 6.5 to 7 per cent for 2024-25 as it sees the economy on a strong wicket. However, achieving a 7 per cent GDP growth rate "is doable" for India despite the global environment has become more challenging since the beginning of the year, according to Chief Economic Adviser, V. Anantha Nageswaran. Also Read: Union Budget 2024: Budget provides Rs 1.48 lakh cr for education, employment, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Year after year, Mumbai reigns supreme in India’s real estate market. The first half of 2024 marked a milestone for Mumbai’s real estate, achieving the highest half-yearly sales volume since H1 2012 (with 47,259 units sold), when compared to other metro cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, NCR and Pune, as reported by Knight Frank’s recent study, 'India Real Estate: Residential and Office Market.’ Demand for commercial and residential properties is rising in Mumbai's western suburbs, especially in areas like Andheri, Borivali, Bandra and Peripheral western suburbs. What factors are fueling this surge? Midday spoke with realty experts who take us through the key drivers behind the growing interest in Mumbai’s Western suburbs. Celeb investments in Western suburbs Mumbai's western suburbs rapidly emerge as a goldmine for real estate developers. Sandeep Ahuja, CEO of BKC-based residential group Atmosphere Living, tells Midday how a key driver of this trend is the growing phenomenon of celebrity investments in areas such as Bandra, Lokhandwala and their surrounding areas. “Spacious living is preferred by high-end buyers, with the 2,000–4,000 sq. ft. range drawing the most attention,” he informs. Celebrities are increasingly investing in residential properties, shares Ahuja, as evidenced by Dinesh Vijan's purchase of a 9,000-square-foot house in Bandra for Rs 103 crore and Amitabh Bachchan's acquisition of two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali area for Rs 7 crore. This trend continues, with Alia Bhatt's production business purchasing a 2,497-square-foot flat in Bandra for Rs 38 crore and John Abraham acquiring a 5,000-square-foot villa in Khar for Rs 70 crore. IGR data (Govt. of Maharashtra) accounts for high-profile transactions by film stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who invested a combined total of about Rs 150 crore in commercial properties in the western suburbs in 2023. Impact on property pricing Dhaval Ajmera, director of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, corroborates a similar trend he is noticing among film stars. “Amitabh Bachchan's newly acquired office spaces in the Signature Building off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West have shot up the land prices in the surrounding areas. Other notable personalities actively acquiring luxury properties in the western suburbs include Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and Janhvi Kapoor,” he adds. “The influx of Bollywood A-listers into these neighbourhoods has generated a perception of exclusivity, thereby elevating demand for properties. This heightened demand is further amplified by a shortage of new luxury apartments. Ongoing redevelopment projects necessitate the demolition of older buildings, resulting in a temporary lag in the availability of new housing options. Consequently, the market is experiencing an imbalance where the number of buyers outpaces the properties available, driving property prices upwards,” explains Ahuja. He notes that the surge is more pronounced in the luxury market, where sales of flats costing more than Rs 10 crore increased by 8 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. “The luxury real estate sector in India has seen a huge surge, with sales of houses valued at Rs 50 crore or more increasing by 55 percent in 2023. Ranveer Singh recently sold two properties in Goregaon for Rs 15.25 crore, confirming the celebrity investing trend.” Also read: Gauri Khan's top monsoon hacks, new design project with Manish Malhotra Why are western suburbs attractive? Knight Frank’s report makes two observations: • This shift towards the West is driven by a combination of factors, including a favourable economic climate, rising disposable income, a growing preference for larger homes and a sense of urgency among buyers to invest in property before prices rise further • Improved infrastructure and connectivity in western suburbs are increasingly attractive to homebuyers seeking a better quality of life at a lower cost. Ajmera states that the western suburbs of Mumbai are particularly attractive to celebrities and high-profile buyers due to their blend of urban conveniences and scenic coastal surroundings. The region offers excellent connectivity, upscale residential options, top-tier educational institutions and a vibrant social scene, making it a preferred choice for those seeking a luxurious yet accessible lifestyle. Projects like the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and the upcoming Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) are set to further enhance accessibility, reducing travel times and bolstering connectivity across the city. The presence of green spaces such as Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey Milk Colony adds to its allure, providing a connection with nature amid a bustling metropolis. Moreover, as the Western Suburbs evolve into thriving commercial hubs complementing nearby districts like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Lower Parel, they attract not only residents but also commercial investments. Luxury living in Mumbai: fact or fiction? The shift in customer preferences for larger units has created a clear opportunity for developers. But how much does it translate for a common man is left to be seen? Over-congestion, round-the-year construction and infrastructural strain have made Mumbai a challenging city to reside in. Traffic jams and noise pollution are daily hurdles with basic amenities often falling short of the burgeoning population's needs. Needless to say, the focus is on targeting high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs). Ahuja opines that developers need to switch gears on redevelopment projects and produce a new supply of luxury flats offering distinguished amenities and security elements to increase the appeal of these developments. “Strategic positioning is crucial for maximising the potential of these developments. Areas like Worli, which continues to be the most preferred location for luxury buyers, provide a strong foundation for development. Additionally, up-and-coming areas such as Santacruz, Goregaon East, Lokhandavala, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Kandivali etc here too that are witnessing a surge in luxury property sales, present exciting opportunities,” he adds. By aligning with the celebrity effect, addressing the limited supply and catering to buyer preferences for spacious living in prime locations, developers can unlock the immense potential of Mumbai's western suburbs and establish a strong foothold in this thriving luxury market. Also read: AI simplifies decision-making in real estate operations, here’s how23 July,2024 11:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who had been on the Number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 since the release of her album 'The Tortured Poets Department', has now been replaced by Rap icon Eminem for the top spot. Eminem has grabbed the top spot courtesy of his album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)', reports Variety. 'The Death of Slim Shady' marks Eminem's 12th album, and opened at the top of the all-genre-inclusive chart with the equivalent of 281,000 album units in the United States. As per Variety, it also logs 220 million streams and 114,000 sales, the data is provided by Luminate. Eminem first announced the album during the NFL Draft in April, and later published an obituary in the Detroit Free Press bidding adieu to Slim Shady, his career-long alter ego that he's played as a character in his songs and in videos. The LP is Eminem's first record since 'Music to Be Murdered By', a January 2020 release. 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)' is Eminem's eleventh album to reach the Number 1 spot, a figure that puts him in a tie with Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand and Ye (Kanye West). Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department', meanwhile, slipped to Number 4 following a record-breaking 12-week streak at No. 1. It held the post with unrivalled availability in variants — multiple different vinyl, CD or cassette versions of an already-released album or EP — that were released across numerous weeks.
Fans of ethereal, atmospheric dream pop are in for a treat as the globally celebrated band Cigarettes After Sex are all set to perform in India in January 2025 as a part of their monumental X’s World Tour, on the back of their new album launch X’s. Produced by Laqshya Media Group, one of India’s largest independent marketing communications groups and curated by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, the band will perform across three cities as part of the India leg of the X’s World Tour. The tour will kick-off in Delhi-NCR on January 24, followed by Mumbai on January 25 and culminate in Bengaluru on January 28 in 2025. General on-sale of tickets for Cigarettes After Sex’s X’s World Tour - India are live starting July 19 at 12 noon, exclusively on BookMyShow. The X's Tour promises an unforgettable experience, featuring a mix of the band’s beloved tracks from their previous albums as well as already chart-topping tracks from their new album, known for its poetic lyrics. Indian fans will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the atmospheric and introspective world of Cigarettes After Sex, a band that has been described as "the soundtrack to a dream." The band’s recently released, much awaited new album X’s has witnessed a massive draw, bringing sublime dream pop ballads for eager audiences. X’s fuses Cigarettes After Sex's dream pop strengths with ‘90s pop warmth and ‘70s dance floor glow making the listener feel the immediate joy and lingering pain in equal measure. Filled with raw, imagistic vignettes set to entrancing, slow-burn pop songs, bandleader Greg Gonzalez captures every emotion a romantic arc inspires. Where previous albums have drawn from an amalgam of relationships, for the most part, X’s centralises on just one relationship that spanned four years. While continuing to observe classic pop song structures, Gonzalez has moved away from the prior sonic touchstones of the ‘50s and ‘60s, finding himself now drawn to a ‘70s/’80s slow dance. While (in typical Cigarettes style) these changes may be subtle, the overall resulting energy is akin to disco ball-refracted tears on the dance floor. Cigarettes After Sex, with its black and white silhouette visuals, has captivated audiences worldwide with their evocative, melancholic sound. Formed in the late 00’s in El Paso, Texas, the band has quickly rose to global prominence with their unique blend of ambient pop and lush melodies with India emerging as one of their top streaming markets. The band’s music transcends boundaries, blending dreamy soundscapes with poignant storytelling. Their crowd-puller performance at Lollapalooza India 2023 (brought to India by BookMyShow Live) was a testament to their widespread appeal in the market, drawing thousands of fans singing aloud, at times louder than the band, mesmerised by their beautiful live set. The band members Greg Gonzalez, bandleader, Randall Miller, bass and Jacob Tomsky on the drums, have been enthralling fans across the globe over the years, expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand. The X’s World Tour celebrates their rich history of creating immersive, introspective music that resonates deeply with audiences, featuring an arsenal of beloved tracks such as ‘Apocalypse’, ‘Sweet’ and ‘K'. along with the latest hits from their new album X’s including ‘Tejano Blue’ and ‘Holding you, Holding me’. Cigarettes After Sex’s music is a poignant exploration of love, loss and longing, set against a backdrop of immersive soundscapes. Their cult-music status and live performances are celebrated for their intimate and emotional connection with the audience, making each show a unique and unforgettable experience.22 July,2024 09:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
After his recent collaboration with Vicky Kaushal, Karan Aujla is all set to embark on his India tour later this year in December from December 7 to December 21. With his growing populariry, the massive multi-city tour will kick off in Chandigarh and end in Mumbai, as he covers four cities, after travelling to Canada, United Kingdom and New Zealand. Hot on the heels of making history at the JUNO Fan Choice Award, the critically acclaimed Punjabi music superstar will be bringing his highly anticipated ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ to Indian shores later this year. The India leg of the world tour will mark the India born Canada-based artist’s maiden arena tour in the country. Billed as a culture shifting mission to take this modern Punjabi sound forward and make it a part of global music conversations, ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ will start in Canada (August 2024), United Kingdom (September 2024) and New Zealand (October 2024). Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the winter arena tour will kick off in the first week of December as he travels across Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai. Aujla will be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities. The ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ follows the release of his billboard-charting records ‘Making Memories,’ and ‘Street Dreams’. Aujila’s Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd pleasers such as ‘Admiring You’, 'Tauba Tauba' and ‘Softly’ amongst others from his extensive catalogue, which are a signature blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds. Hailed as the global poster boy of contemporary Punjabi music, an excited Karan Aujla states, “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the 'It Was All A Dream' tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history." Adding on further, Mohit Bijlani, co-founder, Team Innovation comments, “We're incredibly excited to be bringing Karan Aujla's 'It Was All A Dream' tour to India. The Punjabi-wave groundbreaker is a global phenomenon and his energy is electric, and we can't wait to see him light up arenas across India. It’s been a banner year for Punjabi artists and these arena level shows represent the continued rise of the Punjabi Wave. We anticipate It Was All A Dream India Tour’ to be the biggest Punjabi multi-city arena tour hosted in recent times. Get ready for an unforgettable live experience that will be a culmination of standout production, magntic stage presence and timeless hits. This is an arena tour you won't want to miss.” The 'It Was All A Dream' India Tour 2024 dates are as follows:Saturday, December 7 - ChandigarhFriday, December 13 - BengaluruSunday, December 15 - New DelhiSaturday, December 21 - Mumbai The tickets will go on general sale on Tuesday, July 23 at 12 noon on www.bookmyshow.com. They will be priced between Rs 1,999 to Rs 50,000.22 July,2024 09:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Paris Olympics have been designed to showcase the City of Light in all its splendour, with events taking place at iconic locations. We look at five sites set to wow ticket-holders and a global TV audience of billions during the 17-day extravaganza starting on July 26: Eiffel TowerThe most famous of the Paris landmarks, the Eiffel Tower, will welcome beach volleyball. The action will take place in a temporary venue near the foot of the "Iron Lady." Next door, the Champs de Mars park at the foot of the tower will host judo and wrestling. Reviled by some Parisians when it was unveiled in 1889 for the World Fair by an engineer Gustave Eiffel, the Eiffel Tower has become the capital's symbol. Besides being one of the world's top tourist attractions, pulling in seven million visitors a year, it is also a working telecoms tower, used for radio and TV transmissions. Winners at the Paris Games will all go home with a small part of the iron colossus. Each medal will contain an 18g crumb of original iron, removed during renovations, melted down and reforged. Grand PalaisFencing and taekwondo battles will take place in the opulent setting of the Grand Palais exhibition hall, a glass-and-steel masterpiece created for the World Fair of 1900. Its distinctive feature is its glass-domed roof, the largest of its kind in Europe, which covers a cavernous exhibition space of 13,500 square metres. During World War I, the Grand Palais put its art collection in storage and converted its galleries into a military hospital where soldiers were patched up before returning to the trenches. In the 21st century, the airy nave has hosted giant installations commissioned by some of the world's leading artists. It has also been flooded to make the biggest ice rink in the world. Place de la ConcordeThe vast, paved square at the foot of the Champs-Elysees avenue, where heads rolled (literally) during the French Revolution, will serve as an urban sports hub.Skateboarding, 3x3 basketball, BMX freestyle and, in its first Games appearance, breakdancing, will all take place on the elegant square by the Seine.Its harmonious name conceals a bloody past. King Louis XVI and his wife Marie-Antoinette were guillotined there in 1793 during the Reign of Terror that followed the 1789 French Revolution. The largest square in Paris is defined by its huge gold obelisk, one of a pair originally erected by Ramses II outside the temple in Luxor in Egypt. It was gifted to Paris in 1830. Palace of VersaillesDressage, showjumping and equestrian cross-country will take place in the park of Versailles Palace, some 20 kilometres from Paris. It also features on the marathon circuit and host pentathlon events. In the 17th century, "the Sun King" Louis XIV transformed Versailles into a home of French royalty, where he resided with around 10,000 staff. The vast gardens include a mile-long canal that once hosted opulent parties. It has been a world heritage site since 1979 and is a firm favourite on the Paris tourist trail. MarseilleThe Olympics are spreading beyond the capital. Sailing contests will take place in the Mediterranean city of Marseille, France's boisterous second city, better known as the home of the Olympique Marseille football team. Over 300 sailors from across the world will battle it out on the sapphire Mediterranean watersoff the city. A marina has been built along the scenic Corniche coastal road heading southeast out of the city. It's unlikely they'll have the sometimes ferocious mistral wind in their sails. It usually blows in winter and spring. Marseille, which will also host 10 football matches, was where the Olympic torch landed in France on May 8 on its relay to Paris. Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule at 2024 summer games
Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Indian hockey forward Mandeep Singh's sister Bhupinderjeet Kaur revealed that during his childhood days, the star player used to skip meals after school to join the hockey practice. Mandeep is a dynamic forward known for his quintessential skills and key contributions to India's victories, including the Junior World Cup title in 2016, Asia Cup gold in 2017, Asian Champions Trophy titles in 2018 and 2023, Commonwealth Games silver in 2022 in Birmingham, Asian Games gold in 2023, and the historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. Kaur, affectionately called Pinder by her family, shares emotional and joyful moments from their family life, particularly focusing on Mandeep's unwavering dedication to hockey. She recalls Mandeep's early days, painting a vivid picture of his childhood passion for hockey. "He was so crazy about playing hockey that he would come home from school, skip meals and head straight to practice," she said on the Hockey Te Charcha: Familia podcast series. As Mandeep grew older, his commitment only deepened. "Even now, whenever I talk to him during a break, he says he has fun at home but starts missing the camp after 15 days," Kaur shared, highlighting his dedication to the sport. Despite his professional commitments, Mandeep remains deeply connected to his roots and family. Kaur describes his simplicity and humility, noting how he feels shy being treated as a celebrity. "He prefers to be seen as a simple boy rather than a star," she said, reflecting his grounded nature. Also, Kaur fondly recalls the celebrations at home when the Indian team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. "We were all watching it on TV. Lalli (Mandeep) looked up with tears in his eyes, having a silent moment to himself. At home, everyone was praying, fingers crossed, hoping for victory. When we finally won, it felt like we had achieved something monumental. The atmosphere at home was electric with joy and pride," she said. As Mandeep's sister, also sister to many of his teammates, Kaur's anecdotes highlight the strong bond and mutual respect among the players. Her stories of sending Rakhi to multiple players and their affectionate reciprocation underscore the familial ties within the team. "Harmanpreet asked where his Rakhi was, and from then on, I started sending it to all of them. They call me their sister, and I feel the same way," Kaur says, sharing a heartwarming aspect of their relationship. Kaur also shares funny moments and Mandeep's love for food, "He loves biryani the most. Whenever my mother-in-law visits, she makes it for him, and he enjoys it so much. He's also very fond of bhindi sabzi and karela," she said with a laugh. Looking forward to the Paris Olympics 2024, Kaur expresses confidence in the team's abilities and their quest for gold. "The team has become so perfect in Indian hockey that they will win and bring the gold," she asserts, echoing the sentiments of millions of Indian hockey fans.
With the onset of the monsoon, Indians around the country and the world will soon be celebrating the holy month of Shravana this July and August with prayer, fasting and festival celebrations. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, a Hindu deity that holds a special place in Hinduism and all its followers. It is believed that he was reunited with Goddess Parvati during this holy month. During this period, many Hindus observe a fast on Monday for Lord Shiva and Saturday for Goddess Parvati. Shravan is the fifth month of Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months, especially for devotees of Lord Shiva. Interestingly, Shravan or Sawan, as it is called in north India, has two different periods for people in northern India and Maharashtra, respectively. This year, according to drikpanchanga.com, Shravan for the latter will start from July 21 but for other regions including Maharashtra, it will start on August 5. But why is there this difference in the dates? According to the rudraksh-ratna.com, a Mumbai-based e-store of rudraksha and spiritual products and services, "Northern regions follow the Purnimanta Calendar which is a Lunar Calendar where the month ends on a Purnima (Full Moon), whereas southern regions follow the Amanta Calendar where the month ends on an Amasya (New Moon). Thus, you can see almost a 15-day difference between the two." According to drikpanchanga.com, the Shravan Somwar Vrat in 2024 for the Purnimanta Calendar will be five Mondays – July 22, July 29, August 5, August 12 and August 19. On the other hand, the Amanta Calendar will see the Maharashtrians and other southern regions follow it on August 5, August 12, August 19, August 26 and September 2. Some of the popular festivals during Shravan are Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan and Narali Purnima among others that people in Mumbai and Maharashtra follow every year with full festive fervour with their friends and family.22 July,2024 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
It’s the wedding season, and we are yet to recover from the big fat wedding that never seemed to end. When it comes to wedding films, celebrity couples have undeniably raised the bar, turning their nuptials into cinematic masterpieces. Be it Kiara’s royal walk towards beau Siddhartha at Jaisalmer’s majestic Suryagarh Palace, or Anushka and Virat’s dreamy pheras in the pastel-drenched gardens of Tuscany or Ranveer’s hearty twirl as he arrives at Lake Como to receive Deepika – engaged couples are taking mental notes. Weddings bring joy, but they also call for extensive planning. Fret not, as we have done the legwork for you. To help you achieve a cinematic wedding shoot, we’ve tapped into the expertise of celebrity wedding photographers who share essential tips for creating a wedding film that’s not just a recording of events but a beautiful, timeless story of your love. Weaving stories via films Mumbai-based wedding filmmaker and co founder of PlaytheNovel, Khozema Udaipurwala takes us through how the world of wedding filmmaking has undergone a significant transformation. “No longer are wedding videos merely a collection of static shots and chronological events as they have evolved into dynamic, cinematic experiences that tell a story as unique as the couple themselves.” Filmmakers are redefining wedding storytelling with innovative techniques and a fresh perspective, capturing not just the events of the day but also the emotions, personalities and intimate moments that make each wedding special. “Rather than simply documenting the day, filmmakers focus on storytelling. They weave together the narrative of the couple’s journey, incorporating personal interviews, voiceovers and meaningful anecdotes,” he informs. This narrative-driven approach creates a deeper connection with the audience, making the film a cherished keepsake. Also, capturing genuine emotions is becoming the heart of wedding photography. Whether it’s the bride’s tears of joy during the Varmala, the groom’s ecstatic reaction as he sees his partner for the first time, or the emotional exchanges between family members – these moments are not to be missed. By capturing sincere, unguarded happenstance, couples can create a more intimate and meaningful portrayal of the wedding, allowing the emotions to speak. Things to keep in mind while planning a wedding shootAnkita Asthana, co-founder of WeddingNama, primary advice is to – focus on yourself and not trends. “Don't get caught up in chasing the latest photography fads. Your wedding photos should reflect your unique personality and love story. What matters most are genuine emotions and moments, not trendy poses or effects,” she emphasises. This entails looking beyond Instagram feeds. While a photographer's Instagram might showcase stunning work, it's just a curated highlight reel. Don't just skim their feed. Ask to see full wedding galleries to get a sense of their overall style and ability to capture a wedding's flow. Key things to look for: Do the photos capture real moments and emotions? Are they well-lit and technically sound? Also read: Want to achieve a work-life balance? Women CEOs share tips to help you Build a relationship with your photographer Khozema suggests getting to know your photographer better and vice versa. This mutual understanding helps them capture the moments that matter most, from the subtle glances to the heartfelt interactions. Talk about what’s important to you, including significant relationships and personal details. Without this insight, a photographer might miss the importance of your grandparents' presence, the depth of a dad’s smile, or the emotions behind an elder brother's facade. Focus on meaningful moments Highlight specific moments you want to be captured, like the way your partner looks at you during the vows or the laughter shared with friends. These are the moments that make your wedding unique and memorable. Consider having your photographer or videographer interview immediate family members. This helps them understand the deeper feelings and stories behind the smiles and tears, allowing for more poignant and meaningful captures. Ask the right questions Ensure your photographer knows the right questions to ask to uncover those special, often unspoken moments. This includes understanding family dynamics and significant relationships that might not be immediately obvious, suggests Khozema. Relax and have fun This might be the most important tip. When you're stressed and running around, it shows in the photos. Delegate tasks to your wedding party or hire a coordinator. Let go of minor hiccups and focus on enjoying your special day. Remember, if you're happy and having a blast, those genuine smiles and laughter will shine through in every photo! Wedding day photography timeline: Key moments and focus areas While wedding videographers can't rigidly plan a wedding day timeline, capturing those fleeting, natural moments is what makes wedding photography so special. Weddings are an explosion of emotions – friends, family, everyone gathered to celebrate the union of two souls. For Asthana, her job as a photographer is to be in the thick of it, documenting all that joy, those sweet tears and the pure, unadulterated fun! “Sure, the bride and groom are the stars of the show, but the heart of a wedding lies in the connections between everyone there. That's why the focus is on capturing not just the formal portraits and ceremony, but also those candid moments – a father straightening his daughter's veil, a group of friends sharing a laugh, and a joyous dance floor eruption. These little details weave the bigger story of the day, a story filled with love, laughter and the magic of witnessing a lifelong commitment,” she outlines. For wedding day photography, Khozema blends editorial and candid styles to capture a comprehensive and authentic portrayal of the event. He breaks down the steps to plan timelines and focus on key moments: Editorial and candid shots: Begin with editorial-style fashion shots of the bride and groom as they prepare for the day. These shots highlight their attire and preparation in a polished, stylish manner. Simultaneously, we capture candid moments that reveal genuine emotions and interactions. Key emotional moments: Pay close attention to capturing emotional highlights, such as the bride’s first look as she gets ready, with her parents witnessing the moment. Also put the highlight on the groom’s friends, as they offer support and excitement. The bridal entry is a particularly crucial moment, as it often brings out the most profound emotions. Pre-event recce: Before the wedding, conduct a thorough recce of the venue to plan the best spots for documenting key moments. This preparation ensures that every significant moment, from the groom's reaction and the bride's nervousness to the family's happiness and genuine tears, is captured perfectly. Documenting genuine emotions: Document the true essence of the day—authentic tears, heartfelt smiles and the love that surrounds the couple. By being strategically positioned and prepared, Don’t miss the light check Sunshine's your friend, but don't wait for the actual sunset – pics get dark then. Asthana reminds us “to aim for that golden hour magic, like two hours before sunset, for a gorgeous glow. Chat with your photographer about where to place the mandap – you don't want a super bright background stealing your spotlight!” For indoor wedding shoots – skip the uplighting – it's not kind to photos (think harsh shadows). Instead, go for soft, flattering light from above. Think fancy chandeliers – they add a regal vibe and fill the space with a warm glow, perfect for capturing those special moments. For low-light situations, such as evening receptions or indoor ceremonies, Khozema suggests using artificial lighting to enhance your shots. Portable flashes, off-camera strobes and reflectors can help you control and modify light to achieve the desired effect. For Sangeet, Khozema asks couples to steer clear of colorful lights. “To capture the best images, it’s crucial to use warm light for their faces. This approach will provide a more flattering and consistent look, enhancing the overall quality of the photos.” Also read: Immerse yourself in 4 curated art shows across Indian metro cities Adding your personal touch When incorporating personal touches and themes into wedding photography, open communication is key. Khozema recounts a touching memory where the groom’s sister, unable to attend due to health issues, asked him to deliver a heartfelt letter to her brother just before his baarat. “These personal touches create deeply emotional and memorable moments that are crucial to capture.” Asthana is all up for surprising your partner (but give your photographer a heads up!). This could be hand-written letters, memorabilia or maybe even an impromptu serenade if that's your style. These unexpected moments of pure joy and laughter will add to the cinematic elements of the video. Most importantly, carve out special moments for just the two of you. Skip the overly choreographed grand entrance and opt for a long walk down the aisle, savouring that time together. Last-minute goof-ups! First, remember to sweat the small stuff… not at all! The centerpieces might not be exactly what you envisioned, or a drape might be a touch off-white. But your guests are there to celebrate your love, not critique the décor. They'll never know the difference from your Pinterest dream board. Focus on the big picture – reminds Asthana. Delegation is your best friend. Hire a wedding planner or enlist trusty friends and family to handle tasks. Create a calm zone for yourself. On your wedding day, Asthana suggests brides and grooms surround themselves with positive and calming people. “Your closest confidantes should be your D-day companions, keep them close,” she adds. Khozema sums up the hygiene check: Be prepared for the unexpected and try to stay calm. Flexibility is key. Whether it’s a change in the schedule or a weather issue, adapting quickly can help mitigate stress and ensure the day remains enjoyable. Maintain open communication with your photographer and other vendors. If any changes occur, informing them as soon as possible allows them to adjust their plans accordingly and ensure a smooth transition. Work with your vendors to develop backup plans for potential challenges. This could include alternate locations for outdoor ceremonies or extra time for unexpected delays. A well-thought-out backup plan can help manage unforeseen issues effectively. Weather can be unpredictable, so have contingency plans in place. For outdoor weddings, consider renting tents or having an indoor backup venue. Ensure your photographer is prepared to work in various lighting conditions and settings. Conduct a thorough pre-event recce to provide detailed information about the day’s schedule and layout. This should include a clear explanation of what will happen and where each key moment will take place. This preparation ensures that all aspects are well-coordinated and that we can capture everything seamlessly.22 July,2024 10:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Bengaluru: Mosaic of Modernity Diving into the diversity of art, Gallery G, in collaboration with the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, presents a unique exhibition showcasing the works of eight talented artists from across India. The show promises to be a visual feast with each artist bringing their distinct genre and medium to the gallery. The art show offers a thoughtful curation featuring Jai Khanna's mythological narratives, Dinesh Magar's daring compositions, Aarohi Singh's folk-art musings, and Damodar Aware's contemplative genres. Alongside, Tushar Shinde's vibrant colors, Runa Biswas' themes of identity and memory, Annamicka Kucchan's subtle hues and Tridib Bera's deep dive into human emotions promise a memorable visual experience that will resonate with the audience long after the curtains fall. Time: 10am to 6pm When: July 15 to August 15, Where: Gallery G (Atrium, Main & Mezzanine Level) Hyderabad: Affordable Indian Art Show Affordable Art India is poised to make its debut in Hyderabad. Founded by Srila Chatterjee, the show is revolutionising the Indian art landscape by making original artworks accessible and affordable for all. The inaugural exhibition showcases a diverse range of contemporary and traditional Indian art forms, including Ajrakh, Bengal Pattachitra, Bhil, Batik and Gond. Noteworthy artists like Zainab Tambawala will unveil a stunning collection of watercolour artworks capturing the essence of Hyderabad. Additionally, the Leh-based Ladakh Art Palace will showcase authentic Tibetan Buddhist paintings, known as Thangka, and Dolon Kudu's exquisite clay pieces, earning her the title "pinch potter," will also be on display. This platform bridges the gap between art enthusiasts and emerging artists, offering a unique opportunity to own authentic pieces at affordable prices, starting from Rs. 2000. Time: 11am to 7pm When: August 2, 3 and 4Where: 2nd floor, Crafts Council of Telangana, Banjara HillsEntry: Free Mumbai: Escape from Reality Inviting introspection, Bhavya Ramakrishnan’s painting exhibition in Worli prompts the viewer to reflect on ideas of conscious and unconscious living. The show will present 10 artworks narrating a mental health journey, which was arrived at by the artist, after years of psychiatric therapy. The network that forms the basis of expansion in each of the paintings is a conscious and personal design of the artist. Ramakrishnan has also created a special section for children, called the Children’s Corner which is an experiment close to the artist’s heart initiated from her interest in child rights. “The idea is to introduce art that children can enjoy like we do as adults. An early appreciation that holds them in good stead as they mature in their interests is what is hoped for the younger audience. It is not meant to be instructional but does apply the golden rules of design, colour shades and composition i.e. basic guidelines of aesthetics,” she tells Midday. Time: 11am to 7pmWhen: July 31 to August 5Where: Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Worli Delhi: This Beautiful World Solo exhibition "This Beautiful World" by Dr Sushma Mahajani is set to feature 35 exquisite watercolour paintings depicting the beauty in the stillness of our surroundings. Highlights include 10-12 artworks based on the enchanting aspects of flora and fauna, such as the innocence of a rabbit, the charm of horses and the ferocity of a wild cat. The collection also includes serene autumn landscapes and vibrant floral compositions. It also features European and Cuban architectural influences, including scenes of Bavarian castles, London pubs, the Adriatic coast and Cuban streets. Following the success of her previous exhibit, "Curious Charms, The Magic of Aquarelle" showcased last year, Mahajan has teamed up with art historian and curator Dr. Alka Pande for this exhibition. Pande notes, "The essence of Sushma's artistic expression is to excavate beauty from the darkest moments of life." Time: 11am to 7pm When: August 2 to August 5Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre - Lodhi RoadEntry: Free Art auction in Mumbai: Passages to India Mumbai’s upcoming auction of rare books, prints, maps, photographs and letters brings together 93 carefully curated lots that explore India’s rich history and culture, primarily during colonial rule and the freedom struggle. Items up for auction include vintage prints that offer insight into 18th- and 19th-century India which contribute to the documentation of the country’s freedom struggles. For instance, patrons will find: Les Hindous: Ou Description de Leurs Moeurs, Coutumes et Ceremonies by François Balthazar Solvyns (lot 93; Estimate: Rs 34 - 40 lakhs) is a four-volume compilation of coloured etched plates offering detailed visuals of Indian society and culture in the 1790s. First-edition translation of the Bhagavad Gita, The Bhagvat-Geeta, or Dialogues of Kreeshna and Arjoon; in Eighteen Lectures; with Notes by Charles Wilkins (lot 1; Estimate: Rs 5 – 6 lakhs); the first edition of the Constitution of India from 1950 (lot 91; Estimate: Rs 18 – 20 lakhs) The auction will go live on Saffronart website on 24 – 25 July 2024. However, auction lots will be available for viewing in person at Saffronart’s Mumbai gallery from 19 – 25 July. When: July 19 to 25Where: Ground Floor, Industry Manor, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 40002520 July,2024 09:42 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
