The administration announced that it will take action against absent staffers, with plans to file criminal cases under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The orders were issued by Mumbai Suburban District Collector after the first training session for the individuals appointed for Maharashtra Assembly election

The Mumbai Suburban District administration has taken a firm stance against individuals who were absent from the first training session organised for the Maharashtra Assembly election duty. The training was intended for personnel appointed to work across the 26 Assembly constituencies in the district. However, several employees failed to attend the session without providing prior notice, prompting the administration to initiate disciplinary measures.

The district administration has announced that it will take action against those absent employees, with plans to file criminal cases under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This section of the Act mandates that public servants on election duty must comply with lawful orders, and failure to do so constitutes an offence punishable.

The orders were issued by Mumbai Suburban District Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar after the first training session for the individuals appointed for Maharashtra Assembly election. According to officials, the training is a crucial component of Maharashtra Assembly election preparations, ensuring that all personnel are well-versed in the procedures and responsibilities associated with conducting free and fair polls. Any lapse in duty or negligence can compromise the integrity of the electoral process. Thus, the administration has decided to adopt a strict approach towards absenteeism.

Authorities emphasised that the government employees were informed in advance about the training schedule and were expected to attend the session without fail.

The district election office will now verify the reasons for the absences, and if found unsatisfactory, the employees concerned could face legal consequences, including fines or imprisonment.

With strict measures being taken against absenteeism, the district administration hopes to send a clear message about the importance of adhering to election duty requirements. Further training sessions are scheduled in the lead-up to the polls, and officials have urged all appointed staff to attend diligently to avoid facing similar consequences.