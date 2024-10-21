Breaking News
Mumbai: CR widens platforms at Kasara; expected to ease travel for commuters
Only suggestion, not order: NESCO on stray dog feeding spots
Mumbai: Officials ‘clueless’ about source of Andheri high-rise fire
Bomb threats to flights surge with 36 more incidents reported on Sunday; officials seek assistance from social media firms
Tenth arrest in Baba Siddique murder, three still at large
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Assembly election Authorities to file case against those who failed to attend poll duty training

Maharashtra Assembly election: Authorities to file case against those who failed to attend poll duty training

Updated on: 21 October,2024 10:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The administration announced that it will take action against absent staffers, with plans to file criminal cases under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The orders were issued by Mumbai Suburban District Collector after the first training session for the individuals appointed for Maharashtra Assembly election

Maharashtra Assembly election: Authorities to file case against those who failed to attend poll duty training

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Assembly election: Authorities to file case against those who failed to attend poll duty training
x
00:00

The Mumbai Suburban District administration has taken a firm stance against individuals who were absent from the first training session organised for the Maharashtra Assembly election duty. The training was intended for personnel appointed to work across the 26 Assembly constituencies in the district. However, several employees failed to attend the session without providing prior notice, prompting the administration to initiate disciplinary measures.


The district administration has announced that it will take action against those absent employees, with plans to file criminal cases under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This section of the Act mandates that public servants on election duty must comply with lawful orders, and failure to do so constitutes an offence punishable.


The orders were issued by Mumbai Suburban District Collector Rajendra Kshirsagar after the first training session for the individuals appointed for Maharashtra Assembly election. According to officials, the training is a crucial component of Maharashtra Assembly election preparations, ensuring that all personnel are well-versed in the procedures and responsibilities associated with conducting free and fair polls. Any lapse in duty or negligence can compromise the integrity of the electoral process. Thus, the administration has decided to adopt a strict approach towards absenteeism.


Authorities emphasised that the government employees were informed in advance about the training schedule and were expected to attend the session without fail.

The district election office will now verify the reasons for the absences, and if found unsatisfactory, the employees concerned could face legal consequences, including fines or imprisonment.

With strict measures being taken against absenteeism, the district administration hopes to send a clear message about the importance of adhering to election duty requirements. Further training sessions are scheduled in the lead-up to the polls, and officials have urged all appointed staff to attend diligently to avoid facing similar consequences.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK