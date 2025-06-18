Capt. Sabharwal, an experienced pilot with 8200 flying hours, was known to be a gentle and kindhearted man. “We met him almost every day while he walked with his father in the society complex. It is hard to believe that we won’t be seeing him anymore,” said a neighbour requesting anonymity

People gather to pay respects to Capt Sumeet Sabharwal

Early on Tuesday morning, the Jalvayu Vihar society in Powai sank into a pall of gloom as the last rites of AI-171 Flight Captain Sumeet Sabharwal were performed. Relatives, friends, acquaintances and colleagues gathered to show their support for the grieving family.

Capt. Sabharwal, an experienced pilot with 8200 flying hours, was known to be a gentle and kindhearted man. “We met him almost every day while he walked with his father in the society complex. It is hard to believe that we won’t be seeing him anymore,” said a neighbour requesting anonymity.



Captain Sabharwal father bids him adieu. Pics/Atul Kamble

Sabharwal’s mortal remains had been identified through DNA matching and were brought into the society complex around 8.45 am. Those present paid their respects and placed flowers on the coffin, while the family silently but tearfully mourned their loss.

“He cared about his father so much. He would always tell me to take care of his father when he would go for his flights. I did not meet him before he left this time. What has happened is very sad,” said Rupali Patil, a housemaid who has been working at the Sabharwal home for three years. In fact, all the individuals working in the building shared the same sentiment as Patil. Though having not met the captain for more than a few minutes sometimes, they say he had left a lasting impression.

Captain Krishnamurty, a retired helicopter pilot and resident of Jalvayu, said, “The incident was sad. Knowing him makes it feel like a personal loss, but it will be a sadder outcome if the investigation into the accident doesn’t result in a proper report.”

Capt. Krishnamurty added that at the moment, many blame the pilots, “but no one knows what happened in the cockpit and what both the pilots faced with 240 lives in their hands”. The grief-filled funeral service proceeded to the Chakala electric cremation ground around 9.30 am, with neighbours and those close to the family in attendance.