The Dombivli police on Thursday registered the FIR under section 134 (breaches of official duty in connection with elections) of the Representation of the People Act

Police have registered a case against the management of a Dombivli school for allegedly disobeying the order of the election department, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The election department had earlier directed all Dombivli schools, aided, non-aided and private, in the district to provide a list of their employees in connection with the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Maharashtra, reported PTI.

Despite the directive being sent in February, Sister Nivedita School at Ajde village did not provide the details which resulted in the FIR, said the station house officer of Manpada police station.

It's binding on schools to act on the directive of the election department, he added.

