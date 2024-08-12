A suicide note was recovered from the spot and it was being examined

A 12-year-old boy allegedly killed himself by hanging at his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Monday, adding that a probe in the matter was underway, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident took place on Sunday in Kalyan town of Maharashtra, they said adding a suicide note was recovered from the spot and it was being examined.

The contents of the note were not yet disclosed.

Meanwhile, the news reports stated that the boy was upset with his teachers and some classmates, the allegations were being probed by the police, sources said.

The boy, studying in a school in Kalyan, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house, an official from Kolsewadi police station said, according to the PTI.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said, the news agency reported on Monday.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added.

Five held for harassing woman for dowry, causing her death in Thane district

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane district of Maharashtra, as many as five members of a family were reportedly arrested on Sunday for allegedly harassing and torturing a 25-year-old woman for dowry and causing her death in Thane district, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's brother, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested her husband and four members of his family for the woman's death.

They were arrested under sections 80 (dowry death) and 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the BNS, said senior inspector Suresh Kadam of the Kalyan taluka police station in Thane district.

The victim who was identified as Aarti Ketan Bhangre had allegedly hanged herself using a scarf on Saturday evening, the official said, as per the PTI.

The accused allegedly tortured her frequently and demanded Rs 20 lakh to purchase a new flat, he said, adding that further probe is underway, the news agency reported on Sunday.

